As SC coronavirus cases rise, experts advise testing, distancing for a safe Thanksgiving

As coronavirus cases rise across the country, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging South Carolinians to rethink traditional holiday plans.

“Thanksgiving is an important time for family and friends to celebrate and reconnect, especially during such a difficult year,” DHEC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Kacka said. “While we take time to reflect on all that we have to be thankful for, including our family, friends and loved ones, let’s remember that the actions we take today, could determine our ability to come together to celebrate holidays and family gatherings in the future.”

Everyone should limit activities for two weeks before group gatherings, DHEC said, and avoid traveling in vehicles with others. Driving is the safest way to travel, especially without indoor pit stops or bathroom breaks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised a series of low-risk celebrations, including holding Thanksgiving dinner with members of a single household or delivering meals to neighbors without entering their homes or coming into contact with them. Virtual get-togethers over video chat are safe, as is watching sports events and parades on television.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,326, which is 739 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 177,515, plus 10,223 probable cases

New deaths reported: 18

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,795 confirmed, 267 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,208,233

Hospitalized patients: 784

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 14.1 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Tuesday were Greenville, 209; Anderson, 93; and Horry and Richland, each of which reported 87 new cases.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 62 new cases, Berkeley logged 35 and Dorchester reported 25.

Deaths

Of the 18 new coronavirus deaths, five victims were aged 35 to 64, and 13 were at least 65 years old. They lived in Aiken, Bamberg, Cherokee, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Kershaw, Orangeburg, Pickens, Spartanburg and Union counties.

Hospitalizations

On Tuesday, DHEC reported 784 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 197 in intensive care and 104 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.