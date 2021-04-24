As SC coronavirus cases plateau, nursing homes mark over 20,000 positive tests

As coronavirus's spread seems to plateau across South Carolina, the state's nursing homes are also seeing a drop in new cases. But with over 50 facilities reporting an active outbreak as of April 23, health officials have tallied over 20,000 cases since the pandemic's beginning.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's latest data, a total of 20,015 patients and staff members at long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, just 184 cases were reported over the past 30 days. Two patients and no staff members died of the virus in that period.

It's a welcome relief for the industry that's seen over 1,950 staff and patients die of the virus since the pandemic began.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 511 confirmed, 331 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 478,739 confirmed, 95,487 probable.

Percent positive: 5.3 percent.

New deaths reported: 10 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,289 confirmed, 1,125 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 71 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 41st in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 23, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (78), Richland County (64) and York County (47) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 30 new cases on April 24, while Berkeley County had 20 and Dorchester County had 15.

Deaths

Three of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed April 24 were patients age 35 to 64. Seven were patients 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 522 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 24, 142 were in the ICU and 65 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at the Medical University of South Carolina, said with demand for the vaccine beginning to wane, the health system needs to "switch strategies."

Scheurer said in an internal publication that mass vaccination sites at MUSC are not filling up as much as they used to, so it has become imperative for the hospital to "go to the people instead of having them come to us."

"Instead of us looking at this as 'if we build it, they will come,' we need to get it to them," she said.