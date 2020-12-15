As SC coronavirus cases climb, MUSC offers rapid tests at airport for holiday travelers

As South Carolina's frontline workers begin getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and case numbers shoot up, travelers flying amid the pandemic can get rapid tests at Charleston International Airport.

While the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has urged people to stay home for the holidays, experts say that testing can help mitigate the potential for spread from those who choose to go anyway.

The Medical University of South Carolina will give rapid nasal swab tests at the airport's new parking lot from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday. Travelers must register beforehand at iflychs.saferstart.net.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,303, which is 1,358 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 239,119, plus 18,201 probable cases

New deaths reported: 4

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,402 confirmed, 354 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,153,581

Hospitalized patients: 1,046

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 20.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday were Greenville, 437; Spartanburg, 210; and York, 209.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 62 new cases; Berkeley, 25; and Dorchester, 27.

Deaths

Each of the four deaths reported Tuesday was a patient aged 65 years or older. They lived in Anderson, Lexington, Richland and Sumter counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,046 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 261 were in intensive care and 111 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.