As SC coronavirus cases climb, activists urge citizens to vote safely

As voters lined up along Calhoun Street to vote at the library on Saturday, another group gathered a block away, practicing the best way to pass out election flyers while maintaining social distance.

The Rev. Larry Bratton sent volunteers across downtown Charleston to make sure people know it's not too late to vote. Coronavirus is the first issue they broach, he said, and they want residents to feel confident that they can cast their ballots safely.

"Right now, the goal is awakening last-minute deciders, give them that personal touch," Bratton said. They're reaching out in Charleston, Ladson and North Charleston, in partnership with Shield the Vote, Legal Defense Fund, National Action Network and Black Church 75.

"A lot of people just don't know what to do," said Tim Gunn, who also distributed flyers Saturday. 'We're trying to fill that gap."

The pandemic has disrupted many Election Day norms, driving residents to vote early or by mail in hopes of avoiding crowds, and lengthening lines as voters try to keep distance between themselves.

The Rev. Nelson Rivers, who's helping to organize the regional events, said the virus' disproportionate impact on Black communities has mirrored voting disenfranchisement.

But he's been impressed in recent years with local churches' programs to get members to the polls. One young parishioner, he said, had gotten a ride to wait in line for most of Saturday afternoon — her first election.

Black South Carolinians have made up over a third of the state's coronavirus deaths so far, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and Rivers said voting was the most powerful way for residents to address that disparity.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 831, which is 426 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 167,885, plus 8,727 probable cases

New deaths reported: 36

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,686 confirmed, 249 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 1,993,561

Hospitalized patients: 789

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 13.3 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Saturday were Greenville, 123; Spartanburg, 76; and York, 74.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 48 new cases while Berkeley had 14 and Dorchester had 13, according to DHEC.

Four more COVID-19 patients from the tri-county area have died, DHEC announced Saturday. One was from Berkeley, one from Charleston and two from Dorchester.

Deaths

Of the 36 new deaths, one victim was aged 18 to 34, nine were aged 35 to 64 and 26 were at least 65 years old.

They lived in Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Edgefield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Kershaw, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

On Saturday, DHEC reported 789 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 197 in intensive care and 80 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 78 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 347 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.