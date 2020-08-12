As SC college students head back to class, concerns raised about COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA — Before University of South Carolina students started cramming cars full of mini fridges, Gamecock T-shirts and a semester-long supply of ramen noodles, they were asked to get tested to ensure they were not carriers of the coronavirus.

But as students arrive at the state's largest college this week, the head of the state’s leading civil rights organization is worried some of those tests may have been done incorrectly.

Brenda Murphy, president of the South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, said her anxieties lie with the school's allowance of at-home, mail-in COVID-19 diagnostic tests. She lacks confidence in 18-year-olds with no medical training, self-administering the swabs and mailing them into labs for analysis. Clemson, the state's second largest college, also is allowing students to use self-administered tests.

"It could result in a major problem at the university if you have students that did not complete the test correctly and are now unwittingly spreading the virus," she said. "Someone needs to be concerned."

Murphy also is worried that other large S.C. colleges, including College of Charleston and Coastal Carolina University, are not requiring tests ahead of classes: "I think they need to be tested before they come in."

Colleges across the Palmetto State are taking precautions to resume classes including offering course online, requiring masks and spacing out students in dorms and classrooms. USC is asking students to have a negative COVID-19 test within 14 days before arriving on campus. Classes start Aug. 20.

With USC's decision for self-administered tests, the mail-in kits require a "virtual visit" where a person watches and coaches the individual doing the self-administered tests, school spokesman Jeff Stensland said. USC knows that some states differ in terms of availability of traditional testing and wanted to offer the self-administered test as an alternative, he said.

But Murphy, who also is a career registered nurse and teaches nursing students at South University's Columbia campus, said she thinks state schools should have the same standard for testing and trained people to do it.

"I don't see where they can justify that," she said "This is not something a lay person should be expected to do."

As the only large, four-year college in the state beginning its semester with in-person instruction, USC will add roughly 31,000 students to a city already struggling to contain the virus' spread.

But it's not the only school causing concern, Murphy said.

The state's third- and fourth-largest colleges won't have more than 20,000 students tested before arrival.

Coastal Carolina University has said it will not require testing when students return Sept. 8 for a delayed in-person start to the semester. The College of Charleston originally had not planned for it either.

"However, we’ve heard from many of our students and parents who feel that testing would provide some peace of mind as we prepare for the start of in-person classes on Sept. 14," College of Charleston spokesman Ron Menchaca said. "We are currently evaluating all testing options for our campus community and expect to announce a final decision soon."

By comparison, Clemson University is delaying in-person classes and is requiring testing be done in a shorter five-day window than what has been required by either USC or The Citadel, which also is allowing a 14-day window for testing before cadets arrive at the Charleston campus.

Clemson is also not allowing antibody or previously positive test results to satisfy the requirement, which is permitted at USC. Clemson is allowing self-administered testing while working with the Medical University of South Carolina to provide testing to its 25,000 students when they return to the school's namesake town.

Anything that prevents slowing the spread of the coronavirus is especially alarming to an organization centered on Black rights when African Americans make up just 27 percent of the S.C. population but account for 46 percent of COVID-19 deaths, according to figures released this week by state health officials.

Murphy said she has raised her concerns with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and was told the agency would discuss it.

"By the time they've further discussed it, we could have major problems at universities," Murphy said.

"We should not be putting anyone’s health at risk by using such a procedure," she said. "We have too many people dying because of this virus."

Six of the 10 counties with South Carolina’s highest infection rates have Black populations above the state average.

They include mostly smaller counties — Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, Fairfield and Union — as well as urban Richland, where the case count has reached 8,715.