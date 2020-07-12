As SC cases rise, officials warn new syndrome related to COVID-19 is affecting children

South Carolina health officials have confirmed the state's first cases of Multisystem Inflammtory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, associated with COVID-19.

MIS-C is a rare health condition that occurs in some children and teenagers who have contracted the coronavirus or have been in contact with someone recently infected, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two children in the state now have a confirmed diagnosis for the syndrome. One child is from the Midlands and one is from the PeeDee region. Both are under 10 years old, officials said. No information was given on their current conditions.

Cases of MIS-C were first reported in the United Kingdom in late April and appeared in the United States in early May, officials said.

DHEC recommends that families be aware for the signs of MIS-C, which include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that doesn't go away, confusion, being unable to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face and severe abdominal pain.

On Saturday, officials reported the first pediatric COVID-19 death in the state, a young child from the Midlands. New cases reported that day marked a new record, with 2,239 new positive results, though cumulative cases were around 2,000 below what DHEC had initially projected for that date.

Officials have long warned that cases in young South Carolinians are on the rise. Those between 21 and 30 years old make up the largest percentage of confirmed infections in the state by age group, at 22 percent. That number has risen 436.5 percent since June 1.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,952

Total number of cases in S.C.: 56,485

Number of new deaths reported: 10

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 950

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,472, with 188 on ventilators

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Percent of tests that were positive: 22.3 percent, a new record

Total number of tests in S.C.: 538,022

Which areas are hardest hit?

Charleston County led the state in new cases with 282, while Greenville reported 216 and Horry logged 213. Richland County logged 152 new cases.

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

In addition to Charleston's new cases, Berkeley counted 93 and Dorchester saw 83.

Deaths

Eight people above the age of 65 were reported on Sunday as having died in relation to contracting COVID-19. They lived in Anderson, Charleston, Chester, Clarendon, Greenville, Horry and Lexington counties. Two people between the ages of 35 and 65 were also reported dead; they were residents of Lee and Lexington counties.

The weekly death average hasn't dipped since late June, in keeping with official warnings that a spike in fatalities would follow a few weeks behind the sharp increase in infections that DHEC has recorded since late May.

What do experts say?

Authorities and health experts continue to beg Palmetto State residents to wear masks and avoid crowds whenever possible. As businesses continue to reopen without a statewide mask ordinance, local authorities are stepping in to require safety precautions, and doctors are asking people to abide by public health guidelines even when not legally required.

The continuing spike in cases, giving South Carolina one of the fastest growing infection rates in the world, is a concern for hospitals that are already working with exhausted staff and limited protective equipment.