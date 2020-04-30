As SC announces 220 new coronavirus patients, state tops 6,000 cases and nears 250 deaths

After several days when the rate of new coronavirus infections in South Carolina appeared to plateau, data released on Thursday showed a sharp, single-day spike that brought the state's collective total to more than 6,000 cases.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 220 new coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths. The Palmetto State now has confirmed 6,095 cases and 244 deaths since the virus first appeared in the state in early March. The majority of those who were infected have since recovered.

Of the newly reported deaths, nine were elderly individuals from the following counties: two patients each in Greenville and Lexington, and one each in Anderson, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Florence and Richland, DHEC said.

Three patients who died were middle-aged people from Anderson, Greenville and Richland counties, DHEC said.

The spike in cases, while only representative of one day of data, illustrates the challenges faced by officials, who have been balancing growing calls to reopen the state with a continued need for public health precautions.

In mid-April, Gov. Henry McMaster started moving to unspool some restrictions put in place to help slow the virus' spread. April 17 saw public boat landings reopen and April 20 saw restrictions on retail stores ease.

McMaster and other state officials are considering a plan by the South Carolina Lodging and Restaurant Association to allow restaurants to reopen for outdoor, and eventually indoor, service, albeit with restrictions on occupancy.

In Myrtle Beach, authorities have allowed hotels and short-term rentals to resume service.

Demand for unemployment benefits in South Carolina has dropped over the last two weeks, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

But tens of thousands of displaced workers continue to seek help.

Despite the drop-off in the number of new jobless claims, the state's workforce department said the 65,000 applications it received last week still represent 32 times the number it received in February.

As the economic impact of social distancing measures that have shuttered businesses and kept workers at home continues to be felt throughout the state and around the nation, nonprofits are stepping forward to provide help to underserved segments of the Charleston area.

A pair of nonprofits have teamed up to offer minority-owned businesses economic support during the pandemic.

North Charleston’s Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities is providing the downtown Charleston-based Local Development Corp. $300,000 to administer a Back to Work Loan Fund that will provide startup and existing businesses with loans ranging from $2,500 to $25,000. Businesses must be owned by people of color in one of the following neighborhoods: Acabee, Chicora-Cherokee, Union Heights, Howard Heights, Windsor Place, Five Mile and Liberty Hill.

On Thursday, Charleston's food and beverage community was rocked after one of downtown's premiere locations for Gullah cuisine said it wouldn't reopen it's doors.

Nana's Seafood & Soul said it would continue to operate its North Charleston location, but that its spot on Ashley Avenue, in the heart of Charleston's West Side neighborhood, would close for good.

DHEC continues to urge the public to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households in order to prevent the spread of disease.

Officials also recommend continuing to practice social distancing, wearing a face mask while in public, avoid touching frequently touched items, regularly washing hands and monitoring for symptoms.

"Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems," DHEC said. "For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19."

In the Lowcountry, Charleston County officials and Fetter Health Care Network announced free, mobile coronavirus testing and screening sites beginning May 4.

Screening and testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

May 4 at Royal Baptist Church, 461 Luella Ave., North Charleston.

May 5 at Charity Baptist Church, 544 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston.

May 6 at Fetter Healthcare, 5225 S.C. Highway 165, Hollywood.

May 7 at Jane Edwards Elementary School, 1960 Jane Edwards Road, Edisto Island.

May 8 at Magistrate Court, 995 Morrison Drive, Charleston.

May 11 at St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Road, Charleston.

May 12 at Johns Island Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island.

May 13 at Wadmalaw Island, an exact location to be determined.

May 14 at Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Drive, North Charleston.

May 15 at Life Center Ministry, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston.

May 18 at North Charleston Community Resource Center, 3970 Whipper Barony Lane.

Anyone experiencing cough, fever and shortness of breath can request to be screened at FetterCovid19Screening.org, or by calling 1-800-365-7410.

Those who are in need of testing are asked to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing while at the mobile testing site.

All insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the cost of COVID-19 testing, officials said.