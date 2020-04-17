As much of health care shuts down during coronavirus, SC home health workers continue

Doctor's offices have closed, nursing homes shelter in place, but home health workers are heading into residences with limited supplies and a lot of uncertainty to help people weather the coronavirus pandemic.

While much of the state stays indoors on account of the governor's orders, the people who provide health care inside homes are heading out, often without the full protective gear some staff at hospitals are wearing.

Tiffany Redders, a home health nurse with Roper St. Francis, said she feels a duty to her patients; she may be the only person they see each day. But COVID-19 has thrown both her and her patients' health into question.

"It's just uncertain," she said. "We can't control what people do in their own homes."

On Wednesday morning, Redders helped Tyrone Smalls, 63, sort through his medications. She raised her eyebrows and made him promise to take his prescription on time, and connected him with staff at Roper St. Francis who helped work through how to get Smalls his medications for free.

Smalls — Redders' patient of about two years, has congestive heart failure and had surgery to put in a pacemaker only weeks ago. For the Moncks Corner resident, avoiding the hospital is critical during the coronavirus' spread.

"Basically I have to sit back and relax," Smalls said, and let other people take care of him.

South Carolina's large population of people aging and with underlying health conditions is at particular risk. And those are exactly the patients home health is meant for.

Most of South Carolina's health care industry has been struggling with the opposite. Layoffs have plagued hospitals, which had to scale back non-urgent care to conserve protective equipment and prevent infections. Closures of many doctor's and dentist's practices have meant at least 5,900 people from those offices have filed for unemployment since the beginning of March, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

South Carolina's senior population already contends with other health issues at a greater rate than most other states. Nearly 17 percent of people over 60 years old have gone hungry in the last year, according to America's Health Rankings.

Many use the state's low-income Medicaid program to pay for the care. Nearly 100 home health agencies operate in South Carolina.

Hundreds more in-home care providers, which help people with their daily — but not medical — needs are licensed around the state. Grace Caregivers in Lexington is one. The company helps clients with food prep, offers rides to doctor's appointments and helps with bathing, along with other critical needs.

Kimberly Thomas-Metts, executive director of Grace Caregivers, said she began asking staff in February to stay home if they are showing cold or flu symptoms, before the first cases of coronavirus disease appeared in South Carolina.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control monitors in-home care providers but not closely, she said. For instance, in-home providers are not required to use gloves, though Thomas-Metts said she is requiring it. Grace Caregivers has not been able to acquire more protective gear as supply chains have dried up and even hospitals struggle to obtain more. Staff has been using a donated supply of masks.

Thomas-Metts said many clients are now unable to access their usual medical care because medical offices have closed, and are afraid to leave their homes because of the possibility of picking up the virus.

"They're home, and they're terrified," Thomas-Metts said.

To help fill in the gaps, Grace Caregivers and a handful of volunteers have been assembling bags full of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and non-perishable food. As of Monday morning, they had put together 800 of the baskets. But without more supplies, they will have to stop.

To donate to Grace Caregivers Grace Caregivers, a Lexington-based in-home health care group, is collecting donations for baskets of food, cleaning supplies and more it is delivering to people in need in the Columbia area. The baskets' production is limited by supplies. Call 803-399-8014 to find out how to help.

Samantha Brown owns a Charleston-area home care company called Faithful Companion Home Care. She has been a certified home care provider for over 15 years.

She was troubled by early reports on the coronavirus' impact in Washington State, where the disease killed 23 people inside one nursing home.

“I said, 'We've got to do something different.' ”

Brown said she wants to make sure the elderly population is protected. So she is requiring her staff to disinfect the homes where they are working every two hours.

But maintaining a supply of gloves, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and masks has been a challenge.

The results of the pandemic have been mixed for Faithful Companion. Many clients have needed extra help because family can't reach them. Others, meanwhile, have called off the service due to concerns about people coming in and out of their homes.

Overall, staff are working longer hours with lower pay, Brown said.

“I’m really just praying for this to be over soon,” she said in late March.