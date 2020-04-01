As life shifts to homes, calls for better internet service in SC's rural areas grow louder

COLUMBIA — As South Carolinians adjust to their rapidly growing digital lifestyles in the age of pandemic, a quarter of the state’s homes and businesses will grapple with internet speeds that are deemed minimally acceptable by federal regulators.

And with more than 755,000 public school students learning online, ill people turning toward telehealth pre-screenings and a massive homebound workforce, lawmakers who have pushed for a modernized internet landscape believe their argument has never been stronger.

“I certainly hope so,” is how Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican, said of whether the political support is there.

Just a few weeks before coronavirus put the clamps on daily life, lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly were considering legislation to shrink South Carolina’s internet deserts.

Temporary relief is on the way following a recent Federal Communications Commission appeal, but officials say it’s only a stopgap in a state where 25 percent of homes and businesses lack speeds considered even nominally adequate by federal standards — and those connection times are still five times slower than the entry-level price point for packages offered to customers in the Columbia area.

“Everything’s getting ready to change. Our normal way of educating our children, of communicating with doctors, that’s a thing of yesterday,” state Sen. John Scott, D-Columbia, said.

WCTel, an Upstate-based internet cooperative that provides coverage in Abbeville, Greenwood and McCormick counties, was an early adopter of the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected” pledge — a request issued March 13 to assure the continuation of internet and phone services.

Officials have set up 23 wi-fi hotspots across their system and are offering free internet through May 17 to households with students.

CenturyLink, Comcast, Northland Communications and Spectrum have waived cutoffs and also implemented 60-day free services under the pledge.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said reliable internet for all Americans in the age of COVID-19 is a fundamental need.

“As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of disruptions to the economic, educational, medical, and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected,” he said in a statement introducing the pledge.

“Broadband will enable them to communicate with their loved ones and doctors, telework, ensure their children can engage in remote learning, and — importantly— take part in ‘social distancing’ that will be so critical to limiting the spread of this novel coronavirus,” Pai said.

Sitting in the Senate Judiciary Committee is a measure called the “Broadband Accessibility Act,” co-sponsored by 32 senators. The bill encourages state electric cooperatives, which provide power to 1.5 million rural customers, to also offer high-speed internet through private sector partnerships to finance and build the necessary lines.

The coronavirus “is going to go and come back again, but the two most important things are telemedicine and broadband,” said Scott, who is its lead sponsor.

State Rep. Bill Taylor, an Aiken County Republican, has spent years calling for a modernized internet backbone to service outlying areas, and said Wednesday he’d help shepherd Scott’s measure through the House.

Taylor co-sponsored 2019 legislation that enabled the Rural Infrastructure Authority to dole out grants of up to $2 million for the development of modern internet systems. The measure was approved 112-0 last year and is in the Senate.

“If there was ever evidence that rural areas of our state need broadband connections, it would be during this COVID-19 threat, when everybody is in fact sequestered at home,” Taylor said. “People can function if they have broadband.”

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended to April 15 applications for its ReConnect Pilot Program, a $1 billion initiative launched in March 2018 to expand broadband services across rural America.

Three South Carolina projects have received funding.

The Home Telephone Company got an $8.1 million loan to cover half the costs of an expansion into 3,780 homes, 19 educational sites and eight “critical community” facilities spread over 219 square miles of Berkeley and Charleston counties.

Orangeburg County won a $9.75 million grant to feed 3,911 homes, a health care center, 13 educational facilities and nine critical care sites in a 174-square-mile radius.

TruVista Communications in Kershaw County is connecting more than 6,200 homes through a $9.1 million ReConnect grant.