As 2 in SC test positive for coronavirus, details of virus' spread remain unclear

Two South Carolina cases of presumptive coronavirus should not alarm the public, state leaders said Saturday, though important details about how the virus found its way to a Kershaw County resident in her 80s remain unclear.

A case each in Kershaw and Charleston counties are unrelated, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said late Friday. They are considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the results.

The Kershaw County woman's case is among a number announced around the country where health officials have said there is no clear explanation of how the person caught COVID-19. Cases of this kind have been found in California, Oregon and Washington states within the past two weeks.

But an investigation into the source of the woman's infection, including who she has been in contact with, is in its beginning stages, Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's top epidemiologist, said.

"Community spread is one possibility as her source, if she has no history of travel," Bell said. "We're still working to investigate all of those details."

Cases with no known origin have raised concerns of the virus' quickening spread in the United States. But South Carolina leaders assured residents Saturday morning the risk to the public remains low, and urged them to go about their usual business.

Gov. Henry McMaster said the state has been prepared for weeks.

“This is precisely what we have been planning for,” McMaster said. “There is no reason for alarm. We ask that people go about your daily lives.”

In Charleston on Saturday, residents and visitors were doing exactly that.

The Charleston International Airport continued business as usual, with many out-of-state travelers saying they hadn't heard about the confirmed cases.

Two women brought surgical masks for their flight from Newark, but uncovered their faces on arrival. Several people pulled hand sanitizer from their bags to cover their hands before and after retrieving their bags from the carousel.

The five-day Charleston Wine + Food Festival also carried on as planned. Event runners said they are monitoring the situation, but are following DHEC's guidance that the risk remains low.

And in Camden in Kershaw County, northeast of Columbia, the fourth annual Camden Irish Festival was expected to attract up to 10,000 people. On Saturday, attendees sipped pints of Guinness, swapped photos of their Irish wolfhounds and enjoyed an afternoon of live music.

Citizens of this city of about 7,100 — the seat of local government — were hardly running indoors to hide.

Two months sober and happily dancing a jig, Kyle Pfeifer wasn’t about to let the fear of an unknown virus dull his zeal for life.

“We’re focusing on love and happiness,” Pfeifer said.

“I can’t stop living. You can’t be fearful all the time, because if you are, you can’t enjoy yourself,” said Betty Grant, of Sumter.

Hints of the virus’ threat linger, however. A local supermarket and nearby discount store’s stock of hand sanitizer and antibacterial soaps were thin, and many festival-goers carried small bottles of the disinfectant.

“You can still go out and have fun. Just wash your hands,” said Kathleen DiLauro, of Elgin. The festival is a fundraiser for her Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus arrived in the United States via a Washington state man who had traveled to China. Washington was also home to the first death from the virus in the U.S., on Feb. 29.

As of Friday, the CDC had confirmed 164 cases of coronavirus in 19 states. Eleven people in the U.S. have died.

“We don’t need to panic. We just need to be smart,” said Democratic state Rep. Laurie Funderburk, whose district includes Camden. “I don’t think this is the end of it, so people do need to be careful, but we’re just going to enjoy our day and this festival.”

The elderly woman from Kershaw County first went to the local hospital, KershawHealth in Camden. Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC’s epidemiologist, said caretakers at the hospital performed other tests before suspecting coronavirus.

A few days after she was admitted, the health department was alerted about her sickness and DHEC performed the needed test. She was transferred Friday to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia. She is in a special isolation room at the hospital, a spokeswoman said Saturday.

She was not staying in a nursing home, Bell said.

Karlin Ferguson, a spokeswoman for KershawHealth, said she could not release any more information about the woman. She said a number of hospital staff members who examined the patient are not coming into work and going through health officials’ monitoring guidelines.

Despite assurances of low risk to the public, local governments are readying for the possibility that the disease could spread.

Charleston's local 9-1-1 Dispatch Center has added additional screening questions for anyone who call about respiratory problems and illness, director Jim Lake said.

Charleston County Emergency Management is monitoring the situation and communicating with health authorities, county spokesman Shawn Smetana said.

DHEC has not contacted the S.C. Department of Education about any possible link between the two cases and any of the state's schools, department spokesman Ryan Brown said, but said DHEC would work with state and district officials to investigate any possible transmission and adjust school calendars as necessary.

Both of the patients who had positive tests from DHEC's labs began having symptoms during the last week of February.

For many patients, the way the person may have contracted coronavirus is clearer. In South Carolina's other presumptive case, the Charleston County woman traveled to Italy and France before falling ill.

A staff member at the Medical University of South Carolina, she became sick after returning from her trip through the Charleston International Airport. She self-quarantined, and has not returned to work at the Charleston hospital.

“She is a member of our MUSC family,” Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC Health, said. “She’s making the right decisions, and the system has been working.”

Cole said the woman “is doing quite well,” and had mild symptoms for less than two days.

Roughly 3,500 people worldwide have died so far, almost all in China, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Adam Benson, Seanna Adcox and Sara Coello contributed reporting.