As holiday weekend approaches, Charleston-area restaurant workers fear what it might bring

By now, just about everyone in South Carolina is familiar with the graph charting the state’s new coronavirus cases. The trend line looks like a child’s drawing of a mountain cliff or a letter ‘L’ in repose, with a plateau followed by a sharp vertical flourish.

It also perfectly mirrors the fear and anxiety that food-and-beverage employees across downtown Charleston say they experience at work.

With positive tests for the coronavirus progressively thinning out local restaurant staffs, workers say they have less time to keep up with new sanitation protocols and more reason to worry about contracting the potentially deadly virus.

In interviews conducted over the past week by The Post and Courier, multiple employees at half a dozen leading Charleston restaurants have shared a remarkably similar story: They feel abandoned by public officials who championed reopening without restriction and endangered by patrons who mock their masks and flout social distancing rules.

Many front-of-house workers are so tired and stressed that they wish restaurants would revert to offering takeout exclusively, even if it would cost them tips.

“The restaurant industry feels unsafe,” says a former Leon’s Oyster Shop server who last month quit after learning co-workers who were exposed to the virus at a dinner party were still on the schedule. The Post and Courier is granting anonymity to restaurant employees because they believe they will be blackballed if they’re branded as whistleblowers. “A lot of people want to get out of there, but it’s so hard to find another job.”

Leon’s owner Brooks Reitz is sympathetic to employees’ concerns. He admits restaurateurs haven’t figured out how to compensate for the uncertainty that’s a society-level symptom of COVID-19.

“I think it’s easy to assume there’s a playbook, and there isn’t,” Reitz says. “It’s just a terrible time for everyone involved. It’s exhausting, and it doesn’t feel like the restaurant business anymore. It feels like crisis management. No one is doing what they signed up to do. It’s depressing and tragic, and all we’re trying to do is make the best decisions we can.”

When those decisions don’t pan out as planned, “we try to own our mistakes,” he adds. But even small missteps can set back nervous employees.

For instance, an employee at The Obstinate Daughter says team members were upset June 25 when they learned via Instagram that the Sullivan’s Island restaurant was suspending dine-in service, instead of getting the news from a manager. This employee was further rattled upon allegedly receiving an unexpected text message confirming a coronavirus test appointment.

Jacques Larson, The Obstinate Daughter’s executive chef, did not return a message seeking comment.

“It’s panic among us co-workers,” the employee reports, claiming the restaurant’s schedule was adjusted four times over the weekend to account for workers who either weren’t cleared physically to interact with guests or didn’t feel up to it mentally.

“More than half of the guests are totally OK that we’re enforcing eight people or less at tables, and no mingling around,” says Ashley Stephan, who works at Home Team BBQ. “But you do get a small percentage of people who have nine people including a child, and they’re like, ‘Why does the kid count?’”

Providing an explanation while demonstrating the respect and deference associated with traditional Charleston hospitality has proved a challenge for many restaurant employees.

Another Leon’s employee says the reflexive response when customers protest that they’re uncomfortable in masks is, “Please, don’t inconvenience yourself.” Other employees say they’ve complied when regulars ask to see their smiles, and hesitated to leave a stack of bread-and-butter plates on the table when service standards call for sidling up to each guest to put the plate in its proper place.

“We have to let these people think everything is fine (and) there’s no need to worry,” says a Hotel Bennett employee who was allegedly advised by a manager to “pull back a little on the coronavirus stuff” when talking to guests.

Hotel Bennett general manager Marty Wall denies that an employee would receive that instruction.

“We certainly do not coach employees not to ask guests to observe social distancing protocols,” he says. “We ask our guests to respect social distancing upon arriving and have multiple, large signs throughout the hotel reminding guests of the need to social distance.”

In response to questions about how the luxury hotel is safeguarding employees during this demanding time, Wall says, “The health, safety and well-being of our employees and guests is always our priority at Hotel Bennett.”

But, in accordance with recommendations from S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, hotel leadership is not notifying employees when a co-worker tests positive for the coronavirus, leading employees to complain they don’t have a full picture of the potential dangers in their workplace.

“The agency advised us it is their responsibility to directly contact anyone deemed to have had potential exposure to initiate contact-tracing protocols,” Wall explains. “DHEC also stressed the importance of respecting an employee’s right to privacy during this process.”

One Hotel Bennett doorman recently quit over the policy.

“I resigned because I just didn’t feel right about the way they were doing things,” he says. “They say they’re putting employees first, but that’s not the case. There are some issues in there.”

Wall points out the Hotel Bennett has participated in the Medical University of South Carolina’s Back2Business program and signed Explore Charleston’s White Glove Pledge. Also, he says, “We have had multiple, unannounced visits from city inspectors in our food-and-beverage outlets to review social distancing, and we have passed each one.”

(A city of Charleston spokesman says the city is not conducting social distancing inspections, although staff “popped in” to retail locations in late April to look over spacing arrangements and offer suggestions. Hotel Bennett was visited in that capacity after reopening on May 21.)

Finally, Wall cites the hotel’s “increased frequency with which we rigorously clean and sanitize, especially in high, touch-point areas,” as an example of how the hotel protects its team.

Yet employees there say it’s impossible to complete all of their assigned cleaning tasks without additional help, echoing employees at other restaurants who say they’re struggling to sanitize pens and check presenters on top of tending to outdoor tables far from the kitchen.

Still, the majority of employees interviewed for this story say they feel stuck. To stave off the financial crisis they might confront if they’re infected or if their employers are forced to close, they’re trying to make as much money as they can.

Restaurant workers can’t collect unemployment if they leave a job voluntarily because they’re worried about the coronavirus. Nor are they typically eligible for benefits if they’re fired.

“People feel they would be terminated if they said they didn’t feel comfortable,” says a former Halls Chophouse employee who in May left the company after concluding that being immunocompromised wasn’t compatible with a front-of-house position. “They’re afraid to go back to work, but they’re afraid to voice they’re afraid.”

None of the employees interviewed is aware of anyone being threatened with termination. At Reitz’s restaurants, the official line when someone says he or she isn’t comfortable with the perceived risks is, “I totally understand, and there are no hard feelings,” along with an offer to rejoin the company when ready.

When people are scared, though, it’s hard to focus on the details. And with everything changing quickly, Stephan says, “We’re just trying to hold on.”

As she looks toward the holiday weekend, her overriding hope is that diners are smart and safe.