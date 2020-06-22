As COVID-19 wallops hospitality sector, Folly Beach restaurateurs develop safety strategy

Organizers of a Folly Beach restaurant owners’ meeting to formulate a unified response to the local COVID-19 surge are hoping half of the city’s restaurateurs will join their effort.

“I think most people will be showing up, but even 50 percent is 50 percent being proactive,” says Planet Follywood co-owner D.J. Rich, who with the owners of Loggerhead’s Beach Grill and St. James Gate is convening the Tuesday afternoon get-together.

“We know Charleston is looking like a hot spot, and Folly Beach could be part of it,” he continues. “We can’t take risks with our staff and our people.”

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 209 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Charleston County.

Approximately 40 restaurants in the Charleston area have now closed temporarily as a result of an employee testing positive for the deadly disease, exposure to an infected guest or concern about the spread, although industry members reiterate many more restaurants are continuing to operate in the face of known cases.

Rich says the Folly Beach meeting, scheduled for the Loggerhead’s parking lot to facilitate social distancing, will cover table spacing, bar seats and employee masks. Rich believes strongly that every restaurant in the city needs to mandate masks for front-of-house workers.

“There’s no regulation on it, so everybody is doing something different,” he says. “We’re just going to tell everyone, ‘Hey, guys, this is what we recommend.’ We need to make sure somebody’s burger or beer isn’t as important as our health.”

According to Rich, there have been “a couple of cases” in the Folly Beach food-and-beverage community thus far. He stresses that it’s irrelevant where the people who tested positive worked, since most Folly Beach patrons tend to barhop and employees from different restaurants live and party together. In other words, it’s highly unlikely that an outbreak could be contained to a single venue.

“Especially on this island, we’re all friends with each other,” Rich says, likening his Planet Follywood team to a small family. “If one of us gets sick, we’ll all get sick.”

That’s particularly worrisome for Rich because his business partner is 90 years old. He reports she’s doing her best to take precautions.

The responsibility for staying safe has largely fallen to restaurant owners and employees because there are no laws dictating guest behavior. Rich is a member of Folly Beach City Council but doesn’t foresee elected officials there adopting rules at the municipal level, in part because surrounding areas haven’t signaled any movement on that front.

“We can’t just do it by ourselves,” he says. “It needs to be all encompassing.”

At the outset of reopening, Rich says Folly Beach looked to the county or state to enact formal restrictions on restaurant and bar service, but none were forthcoming.