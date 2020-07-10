As COVID-19 cases climb, SC colleges go online for new student summer orientation

Love it or hate it, summer orientation is often considered a rite of passage for incoming college students.

But as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in South Carolina, thousands of incoming college freshmen will watch their new student orientation unfold from behind a computer screen.

Normally, these programs include a two-day, overnight campus visit packed with informational sessions, team building activities and networking opportunities all designed to help students make the transition from high school to higher education.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, colleges and universities, including most of the Palmetto State’s major four-year public institutions, have opted to host these summer programs online instead.

Missed milestones

From canceled proms to modified commencement ceremonies, high school seniors have faced unprecedented challenges this year after the pandemic shuttered schools statewide in March.

For many, the lack of a traditional in-person freshmen orientation is simply the latest development in a string of missed milestones.

While universities have gotten creative with plans to create meaningful opportunities for students to connect with their peers and school officials in a virtual setting, many agree that these online interactions pale in comparison to what’s normally offered.

Caroline Gies, 18, an incoming freshman at Clemson University, said she originally was scheduled to participate in an in-person orientation in June before the college decided to transition to an online format.

"I was very much looking forward to my in-person orientation," Gies said. "I had a lot planned for it."

Because of the pandemic, Clemson has opted to offer its students a series of self-guided virtual orientation models that take an expected 13 to 15 hours to complete in total. Students can move through the modules, which consist of different pre-recorded videos and presentations, largely at their own pace, said Josh Barnes, director of Clemson’s Center for Student Leadership and Engagement.

The college recognized that some parts of orientation, specifically the ones centered around building interpersonal relationships, are best suited to take place in person, Barnes said. The college plans to host an in-person orientation in August that will likely take place when students arrive on campus to move in, he said.

Students are expected to complete certain modules before their designated course registration time slot, Barnes said. They will largely complete this task on their own, but the college has academic advisers and orientation leaders on standby to step in and help if needed, he said.

“The overall goal is to still provide a smooth transition into the university as possible. Even though we may be in a virtual setting, that goal has not changed,” Barnes said.

While Gies commended the college's efforts to build a virtual orientation platform within the span of a few weeks, she said her orientation experience felt like a "quick, impersonal process" that left her wondering if she'd accidentally missed some important information.

"It's frustrating to do it all by yourself and not have any people’s input or other advice," she said. "It's just the staff talking to you through a video."

Most importantly, she said, her virtual orientation meant she didn't have the opportunity to connect with other students in the college's bridge program like she'd hoped.

“I was disappointed," she said. "I just wanted to meet some people before classes started, but now it’s kind of been put off.”

Building connections online

School officials agree that navigating the intricacies of making new friends and building genuine relationships, a major component of most college orientation sessions, is exponentially more complicated in a virtual format.

“You can do all the information you want in a virtual orientation, you can provide webinars, you can provide these online video modules, but the hardest thing to re-create is the connection,” said Bethany Naser, the University of South Carolina’s director of new student orientation.

Still, she said, that hasn’t stopped the college from trying.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

A major component of its virtual orientation is what’s known as Cocky’s Coop, a social media-like platform where students build profiles, connect with members of their “pod,” and can join communities such as Greek Life or on-campus organizations.

In order to try to better reach students, these communities have the opportunity to host and organize online movie screenings, game nights or trivia competitions, she said.

Much like Clemson, USC’s virtual orientation consists of some self-guided modules and instructional videos, along with a scheduled “orientation day,” where students meet virtually with their small group leaders and academic advisers.

Many schools have stressed the important role that orientation leaders will play during this transitional time.

At Clemson, orientation ambassadors have spent the summer connecting with their small groups in any way they can — whether it be via popular social media platforms, podcasts, or individual outreach.

The college’s orientation Instagram page has gained more than 2,000 followers since the pandemic started, said orientation leader Trinity Scott. She expects the account will get at least another 1,000 new followers before the summer is over.

“That’s a really big deal,” she said, adding that orientation leaders use the account to host weekly live-streamed Q&A sessions for students and parents.

Ambassadors will often reach out to students on their own personal social media platforms, too, she said, or send students personalized videos welcoming them to the college.

Scott, a rising senior, said she’s impressed by how quickly orientation leaders have made the pivot to long-distance interactions. Still, she said, the adjustment hasn’t been without its challenges.

“I think everyone can agree it's hard to kind of show your personality online as much as you would in person,” she said. “So it has definitely been a challenge trying to express what we truly want students to get throughout in-person orientation now that it is online.”

Last-minute changes

In addition to Clemson and USC, the College of Charleston, The Citadel and Coastal Carolina University will all host virtual summer orientation for incoming students.

The College of Charleston typically sees somewhere around 700 students on campus for a typical, two-day orientation, said Stephanie Auwaerter, the college’s director of orientation.

“Timing was the biggest challenge,” Auwaerter said.

The college had originally planned to host a modified version of in-person orientation later this summer, before ultimately deciding in mid-May orchestrate a completely virtual experience for students.

“Since then, it’s been refiguring everything that we do,” she said. “How do we do it so the students still have a good experience? How do we do it in a way that everyone can still be involved? And how do we do it with the systems that we have?”

The college hosted its first virtual orientation event Wednesday, where students logged on at 9 a.m. for a day full of virtual meetings, breakout sessions and small-group meetings.

Most colleges and universities didn’t have much time to create a new orientation process before they needed to start welcoming students.

“This is probably something that takes a year to build, and most offices had about six weeks to create and build these programs from the ground up,” Naser said of USC’s virtual orientation.

Technological considerations also play a major factor. Clemson expects to see somewhere around 6,000 new students cycle through its virtual orientation programs this summer, Barnes said.

“Obviously, when you're trying to get that many people together in Zoom calls or in virtual settings, there's going to be challenges to navigate,” Barnes said. “So we wanted to kind of utilize our orientation ambassadors to break that number down and keep them in small groups."

Hopefully, he said, these small-group sessions, usually with about a dozen or so students, will eventually foster social connections and friendships when students return to campus in the fall.

Regardless of what colleges will look like when they reopen, this year's incoming fall freshman class will still face the same challenges normal college students are forced to navigate during the transition to campus life, whether it be loneliness, homesickness or simply making the adjustment to living in a new environment. But much like the colleges they're attending, these students have no other choice but to adapt.