As coronavirus testing drops across SC, CofC to require swabs before students move in

After several weeks marked by decreases in coronavirus testing and confirmations, the College of Charleston will require students to submit negative tests before moving into university-owned housing.

The Thursday announcement will likely increase testing, which has stagnated across the state amid complaints of slow results. The University of South Carolina and Clemson University will also require students to get swabbed before entering campus.

Testing for College of Charleston students should be conducted no earlier than Aug. 28, and students need to submit their results to the college's online health portal.

If students have already received a positive COVID-19 test prior to Aug. 28, they can upload those results and do not need to be tested again before returning to campus.

On-campus residential students will not be allowed to return to campus if they do not submit a test result.

If a student receives a positive test after Aug. 28, they will be required to stay home until the end of their isolation period.

Students living off campus or in privately owned housing are "strongly encouraged" to submit a COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus.

While the percent of COVID-19 tests that come back positive has hovered between 11 percent and 22 percent for several weeks, testing has dropped to a few thousand swabs each day. State leaders and the Department of Health and Environmental Control have said they hope to increase testing availability, especially in rural areas.

Daily tests reported on Thursday were at a five-day high of 5,877, but testing overall has fallen 27 percent in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the 896 positive cases reported on Thursday marked the eighth day tests resulted in fewer than 1,000 positive cases and equaled a 39 percent decrease over the past two weeks.

More than 275 mobile testing events have been scheduled through mid-October. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics for information about those events and scdhec.gov/covid19testing for a roster of permanent testing facilities.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 896

Total cases in S.C.: 108,146, plus 1,174 probable cases

New deaths reported: 42

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,289, plus 112 probable deaths

Hospitalized patients: 1,108

Percent of positive tests: 15.2

Total tests in S.C.: 955,843

Hardest-hit areas?

Richland County led the state with 133 new cases reported Thursday, while Charleston and Florence counties each logged 52.

What's happening in tri-county?

In addition to the 52 new cases in Charleston County, Berkeley reported 30 and Dorchester logged 19.

Deaths

Of the 42 deaths confirmed Thursday, nine were people 35 to 64 years old and 33 were 65 or older. They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Calhoun, Clarendon, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, , Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

Hospitalizations

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that 1,108 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday. Of these, 170 were on ventilators and 272 were in intensive care.

What do experts say?

Officials continue to urge basic precautions to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus: social distancing, wearing a mask in public, avoiding group gatherings, regularly washing hands and staying home when sick.

Jenna Schiferl and Andy Shain contributed to this report.