As coronavirus stimulus checks buoy economy, those leaving marriages are left behind

Natalie Oglesbee was relieved to hear in late March that she'd be eligible for a stimulus check to help support her 5-year-old son as she waited for the Lowcountry to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus and allow close-contact businesses like her salon to reopen.

Instead, she's considering paying legal fees to retrieve her allotment from her ex-husband's bank account, where the IRS deposited the money.

"He's not going to give it back," Oglesbee said. "The legal area, it's like a foreign language."

It's a standard problem for many recently divorced couples who have split since filing their 2018 taxes jointly, as federal officials calculate stimulus checks based on outdated relationships and send the full amount to whatever bank account was last used. It was meant to speed the process of getting money to families so they could pay pressing bills, but it's left in a bind newly single people who can't get their exes to forward their half of the money.

But as common as the situation is, there's no simple way for the neglected spouse to fix the mistake. There are no centralized records about the number of couples affected this year. The IRS says about 95 percent of married taxpayers file jointly, and other federal records show that about one-third the number of new marriages nationwide end in divorce.

Oglesbee can't afford an attorney, she said, and is still paying off attorney's fees from the divorce. Desperate for advice, she posted to a local West Ashley Facebook group, where those commenting offered support but couldn't figure out what to do.

There's no publicly available official guidance for those in her situation.

Charleston divorce attorney Ken Peck said the specific details of cases, especially whether couples had already decided to split taxes and whether the divorce was already finalized, would be more important to those navigating the process than any general advice. His firm hasn't dealt with any related cases, though.

"The amount isn't worth going to court over," Peck said. "But there's no one answer ... if you've got other issues to address, it could become cost-effective."

The IRS doesn't have a system in place to address concerns like Oglesbee's. She couldn't get through to an employee by phone, she said, and the online check tracker only worked when she thought to combine her name with her former address, where her ex-husband still lives.

Oglesbee didn't even realize what happened until she re-entered her information into the IRS's online tracker but swapped her new address and bank account number, with which she filed her 2019 taxes in April, with the routing information she once shared with her husband.

IRS guidelines posted in April indicates that parents who qualify for the additional $500 per child but don't receive it for any reason could claim it on their tax forms next year. The Post and Courier found there's no online resource to help recently separated couples and a reporter was unable to reach a representative to explain the situation.

In the meantime, Oglesbee said she and her son are surviving quarantine and holding up fine.

The check won't make the difference between paying rent or going without groceries for them, she said, but the confusion has been a lot to handle on top of an already stressful pandemic. She just wants to figure it out as quickly as possible, and make sure others in her position have an easier time finding out what to do.