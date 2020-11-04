As coronavirus spreads across SC, DHEC meets to search for new agency director

As South Carolina's health department tries to quash the spread of the novel coronavirus, its board will meet Thursday to continue the search for a new agency director.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control's search committee will stream a portion the 10 a.m. meeting on livestream.com.

Citing social distancing, the agency won't allow any members of the public in the Columbia conference room. DHEC said most of the discussion will happen during executive session, which is closed to the public.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 647, which is 309 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 171,642, plus 9,228 probable cases

New deaths reported: 16

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,728 confirmed, 257 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,067,352

Hospitalized patients: 783

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday were Greenville, 131; Richland, 63; and Lexington, 49.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 30 new cases, while Berkeley had 12 and Dorchester had nine.

Authorities are investigating the death of a Berkeley County resident who died Tuesday, and suspect the patient had COVID-19.

Deaths

Of the 16 new deaths, 15 patients were at least 65 years old and one was a middle-aged patient aged 35 to 64, DHEC said Wednesday.

They lived in Aiken, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, Marlboro, Newberry, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter and York counties.

Hospitalizations

On Wednesday, DHEC reported 783 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 210 in intensive care and 112 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 91 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 353 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.