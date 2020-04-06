As coronavirus spread, the country slowed down, but less so in SC

As measures are put in place to keep people at safe distances during the coronavirus crisis, U.S. residents have eased off the mobility throttle, according to a technology company's analysis.

But South Carolina hasn't slowed down as much as many other states.

The analysis comes from Cuebiq, which amasses information based on wireless phone locations. The company typically shares its data with advertisers, which use it to help hone their marketing efforts.

But amid the the pandemic, New York-based Cuebiq is opening up access to its findings to give researchers and elected officials an idea of where people are complying with social-distancing directives.

Across the country, U.S. residents as a whole were moving around 38 percent less Thursday compared to the same day last year. South Carolinians were moving around only 16 percent less.

The gap could be tied in part to the Palmetto State's rural characteristics.

In March, South Carolina residents did slow down. The state saw its first two cases of coronavirus disease on March 6. State residents traveled 4 miles on average on March 13, a figure that was closer to 3 miles by Thursday.

And in Charleston County, where stay-at-home orders have been announced by the city of Charleston and the town of Mount Pleasant, residents slowed their travel the most of any county in the state week-over-week.

While most parts of South Carolina slowed down, residents of Saluda and Calhoun counties, both rural areas, picked up the pace somewhat last week, compared to the week before.

The New York Times used the Cuebiq resource last week to illustrate where in the country people continued to move around, despite pleadings from state and federal leadership to stay home. That analysis found people ignored those requests more in states where a stay-at-home order hadn't been called. South Carolina was among a minority of states without a stay-at-home order as of Friday.

The newspaper's graphic caused a stir on social media, where it was pointed out that residents of rural and lower-income areas have to travel farther to get access to basic necessities.

But on Thursday, even people in the state's southern neighbors traveled less than South Carolinians.

Make use of downtime

For anyone looking to use their down time to advance their skills, the S.C. Department of Commerce has a free resource that can teach the fundamentals of programming.

SC Codes, available at sccodes.org, recently published a new course in JavaScript, the programming language that powers many websites. The classes are free for any South Carolina resident.

Nearly 1,000 jobs are open for web developers across the state, according to Commerce.

"Java is a well-established and heavily used programming language in businesses small and large throughout South Carolina," program director Kim Christ said.