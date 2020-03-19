As coronavirus pandemic disrupts funeral services, SC mourners turn to livestreams

Funeral homes are offering new ways for mourners to say goodbye to loved ones as the spread of the coronavirus disrupts mass gatherings worldwide.

One South Carolina funeral home livestreamed a service Tuesday, and is encouraging other funeral homes throughout the state to do the same.

A North Carolina family originally considered canceling services for their loved one to be held at Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Abbeville, said Brad Evans, president of the company.

But family members then embraced Evans' suggestion of broadcasting the service on the web.

Six family members physically attended the service to pay tributes, while the rest watched a live YouTube video from the company's website.

“Everyone is in uncharted waters," Evans said. "I’ve never seen this before. We’re trying to adhere to rules and regulations of our governor and trying to make sure we’re prioritizing our families.”

In a webinar earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged funeral directors to limit the number of persons physically present at services, and stream the events for family members elsewhere.

Some who've continued hosting services have engaged in social distancing practices, which frustrated at least one South Carolina resident.

Fran Ridgell said his 75-year-old father, who lives in Columbia and works at the University of South Carolina, attended a visitation and funeral earlier this week

"He said that people (n~70) were keeping their distance and tapping elbows instead of embracing, which bothered him greatly," Ridgell said in an email.

Ridgell said the Columbia resident began experiencing coronavirus symptoms last week, but a medical facility refused to approve testing for him and sent him home with meds for a sinus infection. Ridgell explained to his father the need for modified practices in group settings, given his father's health condition.

He said after he raised such a stink over his symptoms, he thinks his father understands the need for public safety precautions.

Evans, who's president of the S.C. Funeral Directors Association, said the organization is calling on funeral homes across the Palmetto State to engage in streaming services.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Evans said live-streaming isn't ideal, but it's a way for funeral companies to abide by health concerns while also serving people in their most difficult circumstances.

He said end-of-life services are for living family members and friends, offering them an opportunity to remember good times spent with the deceased.

"We just don’t want to tell people 'no,'" Evans said. “Death happens. It doesn’t stop because of this virus. You have to do your best to accommodate every situation as best as you can."

The CDC has recommended gatherings be limited to 10 persons or less, and Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered a limit of 50 or below in South Carolina.

These precautions have forced several congregations to cancel all in-person activities, funerals included, for the rest of the month.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston has canceled Masses through March, but the diocese has made an exception for funerals and weddings. Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone said in a letter to South Carolina Catholics burial services may occur but will be celebrated privately with just the immediate family present.

A funeral held this week at a Charleston area Catholic church featured 16 family members who physically gathered to pay respects to their loved one, said Rodney Pendell, funeral director at James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation in West Ashley.

Some relatives have taken health precautions at services with increased expenses. For a Saturday service at Dickerson Mortuary in North Charleston, residents hired nurses who'll screen members as they enter, said Shakella McDonald, assistant manager of the company.

McDonald said the pandemic has inconvenienced family members with some having had to postpone services until the virus subsides.

Others have had to change family traditions.

Of 150 services organized a year, only two are graveside services, McDonald said. But she anticipates the number of graveside ceremonies to increase as mourners are forced outdoors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The outside event is typically held at a cemetery and consists of a prayer, song and a few words from a preacher, McDonald said. This differs from a full-scale, indoor memorial celebration.

“It's definitely going to break tradition," McDonald said.

She said other adjustments have involved doing away with public viewings, limiting wake services to family members.