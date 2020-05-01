As coronavirus curve plateaus in SC, MUSC to open another testing site in Lowcountry

The coronavirus disease curve in South Carolina has shifted once again, leading experts to believe that the peak number of COVID-19 deaths was observed on April 22, when 16 people across the state died from the disease.

Last week, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control thought the disease had peaked earlier, on April 9.

At best, the number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina appears to be plateauing. Between April 19-25, the state recorded 1,111 new cases. This week, the total is projected to be 1,179. The weekly totals are expected to hold steady around 1,200 cases per week through mid-May. The models assume that full social distancing measures will be maintained through the end of the month.

If the disease follows this projected path, social distancing restrictions could be lifted after June 16, "with containment strategies that include testing, contract tracing, isolation, and limited gathering size," according to DHEC.

DHEC's projections show that peak hospital use was likely observed on April 23 when 306 COVID-19 patients required hospitalization across the state.

If these projections hold, the state agency anticipates 361 South Carolinians will die from coronavirus by early August. As of Thursday, 244 had already died.

The fact that the number of cases has not yet started to decline partially reflects that many more people are being tested for the disease on a daily basis now than six weeks ago. Public health experts have long said that number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported each day represents an under-count of the disease's prevalence because states have not had the capacity to test enough people in a timely manner.

To that end, the Medical University of South Carolina opened a free clinic in Richland County this week that does not require residents to present a doctor's note to be tested for COVID-19. MUSC has plans to shortly open similar clinics across the state, including one in Hollywood, Florence and Sumter.

Likewise, Prisma Health plans to open community screening sites at seven locations across the state this weekend. Individuals tested at these locations will not need a doctor's note, either.

Dr. Ed O'Bryan, the executive director of MUSC Health Solutions, told The Post and Courier this week that MUSC is strategically locating these clinics in under-served areas to break down barriers that have made it difficult for many African Americans to be tested for the coronavirus. At the Richland County site, O'Bryan estimated 800 people were tested in the first three days.

More than 56,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in South Carolina this year. Fewer than 6,100 people have tested positive, as of Thursday.