As coronavirus cases increase in SC, town of Mount Pleasant emerges as a hotspot

Mount Pleasant has emerged as one of the state's major coronavirus hotspots, but town leaders say residents and businesses are doing better at abiding with guidelines aimed at curbing the number of cases.
The town trails only the Camden-Lugoff area, northeast Richland County and Beaufort in the number of known and estimated undiagnosed cases, according to an analysis of state Department of Health and Environmental Control data.
"We saw pretty early-on that Mount Pleasant was a hot spot," Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said Wednesday.
Mount Pleasant's two ZIP codes had a combined 586 possible cases in data released Wednesday, about 25 percent of Charleston County's outbreak.
"We have all the ingredients for there to be a highly contagious spread," Haynie said, noting the amount of people driving in and out of the area for work each day, the hospitality and tourism, and shopping.
The town saw three pastors in one church contract the virus in the last month.
Haynie hopes the town's early efforts helps with containment. The town's police department is working with large grocers to ensure they comply with the governor's order about maximum occupancy. He said police enforcement on compliance is "more of a carrot than a stick" at the moment.
Mount Pleasant Police Department spokesman Inspector Chris Rosier said people are very receptive and police see more people are staying home. The town had a stay-at-home order in place when Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statewide order that went into effect Tuesday.
Additionally, Rosier said, major retailers have been in compliance and abiding by new occupancy limits and restrictions.
Richland saw the most cases up to Tuesday, with 1,112 confirmed cases. Camden and Lugoff saw a combined 1,012 cases.
Richland County has the state's highest number of known and undiagnosed coronavirus cases, accounting for roughly 15 percent of the statewide outbreak.
More than 1,000 possible cases sit in a cluster that encompasses north Columbia and northeast Richland County, an area with a majority African American population.
The case numbers are similar to Kershaw County, the epicenter of the state's coronavirus outbreak with the city of Camden. But as a portion of overall population, Richalnd's infection rate is much less than Kershaw.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said he is working the Prisma Health to get data to help target hotspots. He said city officials are reaching out to 500 seniors in North Columbia where cases among the elderly have spiked.