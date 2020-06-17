As colleges brace for enrollment drops, some of SC's largest schools remain optimistic

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches into the summer, sparking fears and uncertainties about what schools will look like in the fall, more and more public colleges across South Carolina are opting to not increase tuition with the hopes of attracting and retaining students.

The College of Charleston announced last week it would not raise tuition for the upcoming school year, the first time its rates remained the same in almost a decade. The Citadel, Clemson University, Francis Marion University and Lander University have also committed to capping student tuition in the fall. Coastal Carolina University’s board of trustees has taken things a step further, voting in May to keep tuition levels constant over the next two school years.

The state’s flagship institution, the University of South Carolina, is also expected to freeze rates during Friday’s board of trustees meeting, fulfilling a promise President Robert Caslen made in January. USC has not frozen tuition in 33 years.

“Despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, he strongly believes that it is not the right time to raise tuition,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

Most colleges point to general goodwill and benevolence as the driving force behind recent tuition caps, but the decisions serve a strategic purpose.

Keeping tuition levels the same could help ease students’ financial concerns and persuade those on the fence to enroll or return to school as planned. Since students’ tuition payments often serve as a school’s largest source of revenue, even the slightest enrollment fluctuations can have major impacts on a college's budget.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already taken a toll on universities’ finances. Collectively, the state’s 33 public two-year and four-year institutions are expected to lose about $117 million, according to estimates from the state’s Commission on Higher Education.

Making things harder: Colleges across the U.S. are bracing for major coronavirus-related enrollment drops, as students and families question if returning to college during a pandemic is worth it.

Despite some national projections that colleges could see anywhere from 15 to 20 percent drops in enrollment, many of the Palmetto State’s largest public institutions say they’re cautiously optimistic.

“We’re generally on track to have the enrollment we were hoping for,” said Scott Verzyl, dean of undergraduate admissions at the University of South Carolina.

As of Wednesday afternoon, overall undergraduate student enrollment this year is up by about 0.5 percent, Verzyl said, emphasizing that the figure changes daily as more students register for classes throughout the summer.

In late May, the university said it was preparing to loose 3,000 or so of its student population, somewhere around a 10 percent drop.

"We're cautiously optimistic that we will be better than that, but still we budgeted for it, planned for it and still see it as a possibility," Verzyl said.

The College of Charleston is anticipating a freshman enrollment class that’s up 200 students from last year, said Suzette Stille, interim vice president for university marketing and enrollment planning. Returning student registrations are slightly lower from prior years, she said, but the college’s summer enrollment numbers have remained strong.

As of mid-May, The Citadel had 2,341 undergraduate students enrolled, compared with 2,506 registrations on the same day in 2019.

Despite positive initial forecasts, school officials are quick to emphasize that, at this point, all enrollment figures and projections are only estimates. Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and changing health guidelines, enrollment numbers fluctuate every day.

"All of the things that make the college experience a robust and desirable one, that’s a big uncertainty. What we think we’re going to be able to do today, we might not be able to do tomorrow," Verzyl said.

One factor many schools are monitoring is the number of students who’ve paid tuition deposits for the upcoming semester. The deposit, usually around a few hundred dollars, can hold a student’s slot at school before they’re required to front the rest of their tuition and fees.

Officials worry that when it’s time for classes to start, students will opt to not pay their outstanding balance and subsequently not attend as promised, a phenomenon often referred to as the “summer melt.”

“What we hope is not happening is that students are placing two deposits — one at the school they want to attend and a second at a school closer to their home — in the event the COVID-19 situation worsens over the summer,” Stille said.

Typically, 3 to 5 percent of students at the University of South Carolina pay their deposit but ultimately do not enroll, Verzyl said.

As of Tuesday, the college had about 6,100 deposits for the fall. If the melt rate is similar to previous years, fall freshmen enrollment will sit somewhere around the university's targeted range of 5,600 to 5,700 students, he said.

The college saw about 400 more freshmen deposits around this time last year, Verzyl said, emphasizing that "it isn't useful to compare date to date," since the college its deposit deadline this year by a month from May 1 to June 1.

But even before the pandemic, USC officials made it clear they wanted this year's incoming freshmen class to be smaller, he said, "so the decline is deliberate."

The university is preparing for the possibility that summer melt could be higher than what it typically sees, Verzyl said, but student behavior so far suggests it might not be an issue.

At Clemson University, the melt rate usually sits around 5 percent, said David Kuskowski, associate vice president for enrollment management.

Based on deposits, class registrations, and on-campus housing sign-ups, Clemson is expected to see an incoming first year class larger than last year, Kuskowski said. Still, the unprecedented nature of the pandemic means there are few certainties.

“I think colleges and universities around the country are all trying to decide or figure out if there's going to be an increased melt rate,” he said.

Another trend colleges could expect to see this fall is an increased percentage of out-of-state students compared to in-state residents, who often pay significantly less in tuition fees, Verzyl said, which could impact a school's revenue.

The uncertainties caused by the pandemic means many colleges could expect to see a lower distribution of out-of-state students, as they might be less likely to pay more money and travel long distances away from their families for school.