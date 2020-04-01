As cities issue stay-at-home orders over coronavirus, North Charleston following SC lead

In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus in South Carolina, several municipalities have ordered residents to stay home.

Charleston, Columbia and Mount Pleasant — three of the state’s top five most populated cities — have instructed residents to stay at their residences, with exceptions for essential businesses.

But in North Charleston, the state’s third-largest municipality, the rules aren’t as strict. Not yet, at least.

Mayor Keith Summey said the city isn’t planning to issue a stay-at-home order and will yield to the state on the matter.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he has no plans to issue a stay-at-home order, although Tuesday he issued a directive just shy of that mandate. He ordered closure of all businesses deemed by the state non-essential.

The impacts of the order, which permits retail stores to stay open, will be felt in North Charleston.

City spokesman Ryan Johnson said several stores had already begun implementing safe practices through outdoor pickup stations before the governor’s mandate.

Best Buy had set up a pick-up station outside the store where shoppers could receive items that had been purchased online. Walmart shoppers can also pick up grocery orders outside the store.

"We always encourage that,” Johnson said.

Some, like North Charleston resident Jessica Douglas, agree with the mayor’s approach and said it should be left up to individuals to make decisions about safe practices.

Douglas stood Monday near the banks of the Northwoods Community Park lagoon. Given the fact the park gates were open, she didn’t realize that the city had declared municipal parks officially closed more than a week ago. An administrative assistant for the Medical University of South Carolina, she’s been working from home for three weeks and came outside for some fresh air.

She said she understands the need for safety precautions to help reduce the spread of the virus. But one’s spiritual beliefs can help guide a person toward making the decisions that they feel is best, she said.

“I just have faith this will be well,” Douglas said.

Following the state

Summey said at a press conference Tuesday the city plans on asking the state for help in areas such as funding and National Guard presence in the event a statewide stay-at-home order is issued.

“We will follow the guidelines that the state gives us because, eventually, we will be asking the state for assistance,” the mayor said. “We feel we have to comply with the regulations they give us in order to get that assistance when we need it.”

The virus has heavily hit urban areas nationwide. North Charleston boasts more than 110,000 residents, and is adjacent to other heavily populated municipalities.

The disease has also hit African Americans harder in the Palmetto State. Thirty nine percent of the state’s coronavirus patients are African American as of March 25, the latest data available, while the state’s black population is 27 percent.

The cities of Charleston and Columbia passed stay-home orders last week, and Mount Pleasant Tuesday, mandating non-essential businesses to close and placing restrictions on residents’ activities.

The orders had maintained broad exemptions allowing essential businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations, to stay open.

Decisions over who could implement stay-home orders saw legal confusion last weekend after Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion Friday stating only the governor, not counties or cities, can order residents to stay at home during an emergency.

When asked if North Charleston thinks other municipalities had jumped the gun, Johnson said it wasn’t North Charleston’s place to decide.

Councilman Ron Brinson said he thinks the mandate is in "(the mayor's) toolbox" and feels Summey will make a decision around stay-at-home orders when the time is right.

Some municipal leaders feel the governor should issue the statewide mandate.

“Quite frankly, I think the governor should just do it,” said Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib. “I don't think people are taking the threat seriously enough. An order from the governor gives us some wherewithal to address the problem.”

From the city’s side of things, North Charleston has adjusted city operations through April 26 in response to the virus.

Police and fire personnel continue to operate normally, with police practicing social distancing by standing outside and apart during morning briefings.

The city is also asking businesses engage in safety and social distancing practices, such as limiting occupancy to 50 percent allowable by code.

The city said people have largely been adhering to the governor’s orders, including not gathering in crowds larger than three persons and closing dine-in services. Police Chief Reggie Burgess said the city hasn’t had to arrest or cite anyone for violating McMaster’s directives.

“We feel our people are complying very well,” Summey said.

Impacts on stores

Lowe’s near Wescott remained opened to shoppers Monday, while also encouraging safe practices. In the store’s garden center, check out lanes were marked with x’s to encourage social distancing.

Nancy Stone, emergency room nurse, said she has mixed-feelings about stay-at-home orders. She said outdoor spaces, like beaches, and businesses like Lowe’s that offer open-air venues should be allowed to remain open because they are beneficial for people’s mental health.

Local governments have to consider both people’s mental and physical health, she said.

“There’s a nice balance you need to have,” she said.

Walmart on Rivers Avenue had adjusted hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, with shopping hours for seniors each Tuesday 6-7 a.m. The store had markers on the floor encouraging shoppers to stay six feet apart and hand sanitizers were stationed at the entrance.

Empty shelves stood in the paper and cleaning products isles. Some guests pushed carts with rubber gloves and wore face masks.

Angie Martin, a schoolteacher, is adjusting to the crisis by using vegetables and seafood in place of other food items.

“Chicken has been very hard to find,” she said.

At Bertha's Kitchen in Union Heights, store operators have adjusted hours and installed safety shields in takeout lines. Linda Pinckney, who co-owns the store, estimated that sales have been cut in half due impacts of the virus. The store has let go four part-time employees to cut back on costs.

"It's hurt our business tremendously," she said.

Thomas Novelly and Andy Shain contributed to this report.