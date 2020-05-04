As adoptions and donations plummet, Summerville animal shelter gets a funding boost

After a decline in donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dorchester Paws recently received a grant to further support its veterinary care.

The Petco Foundation awarded $22,000 to the Summerville shelter on Friday to help with costs of off-site medical treatments for animals that come through the facility. Dorchester Paws applied for the grant in February.

Maddie Moore, interim executive director of Dorchester Paws, said they are grateful to the foundation for the life-saving investment.

“These funds will ensure that no animal has to wait to get the medical attention that they need and deserve,” she said.

The Petco Foundation is a national organization dedicated to supporting initiatives around animal care that include adoption and medical care programs. The foundation has more than 4,000 animal welfare partners and has invested over $260 million in them.

Demi Henderson, a spokeswoman with Dorchester Paws, said a lot of animals that come into the shelter need emergency medical treatment. Procedures such as amputations, jaw reconstructions and heartworm treatments are among the types of care commonly provided through the shelter, despite the complexity of such treatments.

It's also not unusual for a resident to come into the shelter with an animal that has just been hit by a car, Henderson said.

"It's something that we see and are prepared to deal with," she said.

The only procedures they can perform in-house are spaying and neutering. The rest have to be done though their partnership with Veterinary Specialty Care in Summerville.

Last month, the veterinarian affiliated with the shelter performed an ear reconstruction on a cat. In addition to that, the facility is still seeing amputation and heartworm patients.

Last year, the shelter spent $50,000 on off-site veterinary care. So the grant, in conjunction with the shelter's Michael's Healing Heart Fund, will be used to help with those complex procedures at Veterinary Specialty Care.

This comes after The Post and Courier reported in April that the shelter was down $12,000 in donations and was seeing nearly 100 fewer adoptions compared to the same month last year. It also follows the recent termination of the shelter's previous executive director, Kim Almstedt.

Husky Education And Rescue Team Inc., a rescue group, put out a petition on Change.org calling for Almstedt to be fired for ordering the euthanasia of a Siberian husky named Cloud after it attacked a staff member. Before the attack, Dorchester Paws had agreed to transfer the animal to the group's facility in Maryland.

The petition received over 10,000 supporters.

In an update to the petition for the supporters, the group said it was grateful to the shelter's board for the decision. "(Dorchester Paws) will need you to rally behind them now and help them continue to move in a positive direction."

Almstedt could not be reached for comment Monday.

Henderson said in the past few weeks the shelter was able to start a Donate2it campaign with the goal of raising $10,000. Donate2it plans to match the first $500 donated to the campaign. A little over $1,000 has been raised so far.

Residents can also donate to the shelter directly at dorchesterpaws.org.