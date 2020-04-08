As a pandemic spreads and Easter nears, SC church parking lots are the new sanctuary

On a typical Sunday morning, the Rev. Kris Litman-Koon can look up from his lectern at All Saints Lutheran Church in Mount Pleasant and see 150 familiar faces.

Nowadays, he preaches to a congregation of windshields in the church parking lot. Families hear his sermon through their car radios, thanks to a short-range FM transmitter the church borrowed.

Congregants honk their horns and flash their headlights in place of the usual call and response. They follow along with the bulletin on phones or tablets. Hymns are piped in from Litman-Koon’s 2007 iPod Nano.

Similar scenes are unfolding outside sanctuaries across South Carolina as churches embrace drive-in services as a way to continue meeting in the age of COVID-19.

Now that the infectious disease has spread to all 46 S.C. counties, most pastors have heeded the advice of public health officials and closed their sanctuaries to the public. Many have broadcast their sermons from empty church buildings on their websites or Facebook.

But others, either lacking the technology or seeking a sense of community in an era of isolation, have found a solution — just in time for Easter Sunday — in fashioning their parking lots like old-school drive-in movie theaters.

Congregants stay in their cars, rolling down their windows only to shout an “Amen” or drop a check into an offering plate. The usual handshakes and hugs are strictly forbidden.

“The affirming thing is when people have told me they stay home and they don’t leave except for this,” Litman-Koon said. “That’s their only form of community all week.”

Gov. Henry McMaster specifically excluded religious gatherings from his home-or-work order Monday, calling them a constitutional right. But in the next breath, the Columbia Republican urged churches to host their sermons online or outdoors instead of in their sanctuaries.

Pastors across the state have heard similar advice from local officials, including sheriffs and police chiefs. Litman-Koon said his church reached out to the state Commerce Department and local elected leaders to make sure they were in the clear. The S.C. Baptist Convention got the green light for drive-in services at its 2,000 churches from the state Attorney General’s office.

“We’re all just in unchartered territory,” executive director Gary Hollingsworth said. “I have been very, very impressed with so much of the creativity that we’re hearing about from churches that otherwise might not be creative. This has forced all of us to rethink some things.”

God’s will in crisis

Pastors across the state have done soul-searching on how to respond to the pandemic, which has infected more than 2,500 South Carolinians and claimed 63 lives in the Palmetto State.

In addition to how to continue church services, they have grappled with whether a good and all-powerful God causes bad things like this pandemic to happen.

“It is THE biggest question,” the Rev. Randy Forrester said.

Forrester has had a lot of time to think about it lately. He has spent the past few weeks suffering through COVID-19’s telltale high temperatures, headaches, cough and chills. A fellow associate rector at his church, St. Andrew’s in Mount Pleasant, also contracted the virus. Their rector, Bishop Steve Wood, was hospitalized and on a ventilator but now is home recovering.

Through the illness, quarantined from his wife and children, Forrester often lingered in prayer, mulling those he loved and the theology behind this moment.

“God was not surprised that I contracted the virus. God wasn’t surprised that Steve contracted the virus. At the same time, we need to be careful of saying that God sent this, or God gave this to me,” said Forrester, who’s also director of St. Andrew’s theological school, The Ridley Institute.

Instead, he believes God allows bad things to happen and is at work in the aftermath of tragedy: the deepened faith, the prayers, the neighbors helping neighbors, and the new people reached through worship services now online and accessible to more than the usual crowds who show up on Sundays.

Josh Surratt, lead pastor of the large non-denominational Seacoast Church, agrees.

“I don’t think God caused this. My theology doesn’t say that,” Surratt said.

Surratt took some heat when he decided to put all of Seacoast’s services online early on. He made the decision on a Saturday morning, the day before McMaster closed schools. Most churches went online the following week.

People argued to Surratt that God would protect them. He got that.

“But the reality is, when I’m driving in the car, I’ve got my seat belt on. It doesn’t mean that I don’t trust God. It means I am making wise choices and using the resources God has given me,” Surratt said.

Indeed, the Monday after Seacoast went entirely online, one of its pastors felt sick. A week later, Josh Walters tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

What if the enormous Mount Pleasant-based church had held services like normal that Sunday?

“I thank the Lord for protecting us there,” Surratt said.

Seeing God at work in suffering feels especially poignant now, as Christians head into Good Friday and Easter and Jews celebrate Passover. Both celebrate God’s healing and deliverance.

“I don’t think that’s an accident,” Forrester said.

Instead, the faithful from Italy to New York to South Carolina are suddenly stripped of material comforts and left to re-center on faith, family and health. Beck, who’s also the lead pastor of Doorway Baptist Church in North Charleston, considers it part of God’s plan.

“God uses things to fulfill his will,” Beck said. “We wouldn’t learn the possibilities of forgiveness if we had not experienced fallenness.”

Beck, a former Army Ranger, suspended in-person worship to follow government warnings, yes, but also to act as a good steward of his congregation. Pastors still encouraging in-person worship are defying the command to protect their flocks.

“That’s bad stewardship,” he said.

“Although I can respect the faith that says God is in control, and we trust Him through sickness and health, it misses the critical piece of what does it look like to care for our neighbor?” Forrester asked. “We are to protect each other and, in this case particularly, save lives and reduce the pressure on our health care system.”

The Rev. Walter Butler, a religion professor at Morris College in Sumter, also pastors a Baptist church in Lexington. He believes that God protects.

“But the Bible also says do not tempt God.”

A difficult transition

The transition from in-person services has not been easy, especially in rural areas where congregants look forward to seeing their church family every week.

State Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Great Falls, said some of the more than 400 churches in his district have been reluctant to close. He estimates he has spent one-third of his phone calls urging local pastors to adapt to the circumstances.

“Especially in rural areas, folks just aren’t sure if it is going to happen to them,” Fanning said of the virus. “Churches have historically been the one time that folks get together once a week. … Getting them out of that practice is a challenge, especially when the alternative — virtual church — is something that our rural (and elderly) residents don’t feel comfortable with. What’s complicating is that they are our most vulnerable citizens.”

At least a few churches have continued to meet in their sanctuaries against the advice of public health officials.

North Charleston’s World Overcomers Ministries held in-person worship last Sunday, and many commuters reported seeing a parking lot packed with vehicles.

Pictures posted Sunday on the church’s Facebook page showed congregants sitting close together with little regard for social distancing.

A video posted Monday to the church’s YouTube account featured Pastor Thomas Riley saying people can respect medical expertise while not living in fear. Riley said the Bible includes stories of men of God who went “against the grain.”

“There’s a thin line in following instructions versus operating in fear to where you’re now out of line with Scripture,” Riley said on the video. “I want to always be in line with Scripture … yes, it’s going to rock the boat."

Cornerstone Apostolic Church in North Augusta continues to hold church in its sanctuary.

Pastor Chuck Coburn said about half the 70-member congregation typically attends, while most of the elderly members stay home. The church has set up sanitizing stations and worked to disinfect surfaces, such as doorknobs, that could spread the virus.

The church plans to continue in-person services for the foreseeable future, said Coburn, who admitted he doesn’t follow news of the coronavirus closely.

“There’s nothing that can replace everyone coming together, from a Biblical perspective,” Coburn said. “In the New Testament, they went house to house. They gathered in groups. … You just can’t replicate that. You can try to replicate it via the media we have. However, you can’t replicate the feeling, the experience.”

The Embassy of King Christ Jesus in Manning also has continued to invite people to its services at its small sanctuary in a county with the second-highest rate of infection in South Carolina. Pastor Kenneth Shuler, who has shared Facebook posts positing that the coronavirus is God’s method of punishing a society that has embraced homosexuality, did not respond to requests for comment.

Some pastors in other states have continued church as normal even when the government ordered them to close.

A Pentecostal megachurch pastor in Tampa was arrested last month after defying county emergency orders by holding two large church services that drew hundreds of congregants.

A Louisiana pastor has been cited with a series of misdemeanors for holding church services in violation of public orders that banned large gatherings. Pastor Tony Spell said those orders threaten religious and constitutional rights.

A Kentucky pastor continued to hold in-person services last Sunday despite an order by Gov. Andy Beshear banning such gatherings. That was after a two-day revival in Kentucky was linked to at least 30 cases of coronavirus and three deaths, The Louisville Courier Journal reported.

‘Still the church’

On a call with reporters Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn encouraged worshippers to “stay home” and “stay holy.”

A preacher’s son, the South Carolina Democrat reflected on the sixth chapter in the New Testament Book of Matthew, where Jesus condemns hypocrites who love to pray in public to be seen by others.

“We can be just as faithful, praying in our closets, praying in our private homes,” Clyburn said. “I’m not sure that’s not more of a demonstration of faith.”

The vast majority of pastors in South Carolina seem to have taken that message to heart.

“It may be legal to have services (in sanctuaries), but it isn’t godly,” said state Sen. Darrell Jackson, a Democrat who pastors Bible Way Church of Atlas Road in Richland County.

Jackson worries about the financial health of smaller churches that have a greater reliance on the tithes they collect each Sunday.

Drive-in services have helped with that, since church staffers can walk a disinfected offering plate around to car windows during the service.

The Rev. Angela Boyd, leads Metropolitan AME Zion Church in Chester, said giving has actually increased since the church closed its sanctuary.

About half of her 30-member congregation shows up to the Sunday drive-in service outside the church, Boyd said. Church members wave to each other, “air hug” and occasionally shout an “Amen” or “praise the Lord” from a cracked window, Boyd said.

“God is understanding,” she said. “He is going to work through us with his love and compassion.”

Litman-Koon said the drive-in services at his Mount Pleasant church are proving popular, attracting about 90 congregants three weeks ago, then 120, then 150 last week.

Even South Carolina’s largest churches are trying them. Greenville’s Relentless Church, which has about 15,000 members, held a parking lot service on March 29 and said on Facebook it could host others.

“We are in the middle of a global pandemic,” Pastor John Gray told congregants, “but we are still the church.”

Rickey Dennis contributed to this report.