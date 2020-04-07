Army won't send recruits to basic training at Fort Jackson amid SC coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus continues to spread, the Army announced it will stop shipping recruits to basic training, which will halt new soldiers from arriving at Fort Jackson in Columbia.

Those currently in basic combat training will finish and then be screened and monitored for COVID-19 symptoms before moving to their job assignments within the branch, the Pentagon said Monday.

“The decision to pause the shipment of trainees to BCT for two weeks will allow leaders to focus on setting conditions so movement can be conducted in a safer manner in the future," said Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.

Fort Jackson is the Army's largest training base and graduates more than 40,000 men and women annually. Last month, it was announced that Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island would no longer send trainees to the South Carolina location amid an explosion of positive cases.

The same day the pause for Army basic training was announced, Fort Jackson restricted access to only mission essential personnel.

"I must limit the risks for everyone's health and safety as Fort Jackson continues to train and perform our mission," Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said in a statement.

Late last month, an outbreak started to spread among the ranks at Fort Jackson. The post had taken a wide-range of precautions from altering hand-to-hand combat training to spacing bunks in barracks and issuing hand sanitizer to all soldiers in training.

But reviews of Fort Jackson's social media accounts showed some events where there was little regard for social distancing. While graduation ceremonies had been closed to the public, a video posted on the post's Twitter account showed graduates standing shoulder-to-shoulder and shouting the soldier's creed within earshot of each other.

Fort Jackson was publicly announcing the number of positive cases that were appearing on post, but then a Pentagon order last month directed all military installations to stop releasing the information.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control releases the number of cases by ZIP code. But for Fort Jackson's ZIP code, 29207, there are only 10 cases listed. It's a smaller number than the 25 cases that were announced prior to the Pentagon's order.

L.A. Sully, a spokeswoman at Fort Jackson, said some of the cases are not listed under the post's ZIP code. She deferred comment to DHEC for discrepancies on the numbers. There are at least 52 positive cases in Richland County listed under unknown.

On Monday, DHEC admitted it had filed many of the cases related to Parris Island under the category of "unknown" instead of the proper ZIP code.