Apple temporarily shuts SC stores, most others, as virus spreads

The global coronavirus pandemic is taking a bigger bite out of Apple's retail business.
The CEO of the iPhone maker announced in a statement late Friday that the technology giant is shutting all stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell its products online. Apple has two Carolina brick-mortar locations: in downtown Charleston and in Greenville.
Workers will continue to be paid and office staff will work remotely if possible, chief executive Tim Cook said.
"In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Cook said Saturday on Twitter. "Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery."
In his earlier statement, Cook said that the company's 42 China retail sites have reopened.
The closings in Asia helped Apple develop "best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response," he said, and the company has learned that "the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus's transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance."
The iPhone maker has more than 500 retail outlets. About half are in the U.S.
The company's 301 King St. store has been open since 2008 and is often packed with shoppers, especially on weekends. The Greenville location is in Haywood Mall.