Another 16 Charleston area restaurants this week reported at least one staff COVID-19 case

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median age of restaurants servers nationwide is 26 years old. The median age of restaurant hostesses is 21 years old.

That’s relevant in the coronavirus context because the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday afternoon put out a bulletin warning that “South Carolinians under the age of 30 are testing positive for COVID-19 in increasing numbers.” South Carolinians aged 21-30 now account for more than 18 percent of the state’s 22,608 confirmed cases, including a record 1,081 cases added to the tally on Friday.

While there’s no way of knowing how many of those 4,160 infected young adults typically clock in for a restaurant job, the statistics are consistent with Charleston area restaurant owners’ anecdotal reports that many employees aren’t overly troubled by the lethal disease or taking precautions outside of work to reduce their risk of infection.

In other words, it’s prudent for local eaters to assume there is at least one coronavirus case at every restaurant, and to plot their dining choices accordingly. That’s especially true since DHEC this week reminded restaurant owners that they don’t have to close when an employee tests positive: That news was well-received by owners coping with the prospect of disruptive repeated closures.

Restaurant owners generally believe they have a moral obligation to inform employees when one of their coworkers tests positive. “We want to be as honest and transparent with our employees as we possibly can: That’s how we’ve always conducted ourselves,” Home Team BBQ’s Aaron Siegel of Home Team BBQ said earlier this week.

But they’re not required by law to spread the word. In fact, DHEC representatives have advised them to be vigilant about privacy concerns when disseminating information, which might mean only notifying a select group of employees.

With those caveats in mind, here are the names of Charleston area restaurants which announced a status change this week in connection with an employee testing positive for COVID-19. This list was accurate as of 4 p.m. on Friday but is likely to become outdated quickly.

Finally, a note on why The Post and Courier is here listing restaurants and not other businesses. There are five primary reasons:

1. Restaurants are the highest-risk commercial setting in which there is little opportunity for contact tracing. Gyms keep membership rolls and salons keep appointment books, facilitating the notification of people who may have been exposed to the virus, but very few restaurants are seating their dining rooms by reservation only.

2. While customers are unlikely to spend more than a few minutes with even the most charming dry cleaner, studies show Americans on average plan to spend at least one hour at a restaurant table. As a University of Massachusetts comparative immunologist months ago put it in a much-quoted informal equation, “Successful infection = Exposure to Virus X Time.”

3. Food does not transmit the coronavirus, but the behaviors in which people engage when enjoying it at a restaurant include talking loudly and laughing, which have been linked with an increased spread of the virus in confined spaces. There’s likely less of both at the bank or a waxing studio.

4. Grocery stores and bowling alleys can impose social distancing restrictions on their employees and still function relatively normally. By contrast, a restaurant can’t mandate six feet between two hostesses at the welcome stand or two line cooks at the grill. Restaurant workers are constantly in close contact, and restaurant patrons tend to interact with many of them over the course of a meal. In short, a restaurant is not a standard controlled retail environment by any stretch.

5. This is the food section.