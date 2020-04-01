Annual disability advocacy event moves from SC Statehouse steps to online amid coronavirus

The seventh annual Advocacy Day for Access and Independence in South Carolina turned into a virtual rally as advocates live-streamed their speeches because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 15 activists, legislators and disability advocates connected on Wednesday to cover a wide range of topics and issues that greatly impact the state's disability community. Those issues ranged from employment and transportation to voting.

The event is hosted by Able South Carolina and the SC Access & Independence Network. During the virtual rally, organizers were able to include captions and an American Sign Language interpreter for all of their speeches.

They touched on the need for more competitive wages and employment opportunities and the impact that a lack of transportation and housing can have on a person with a disability.

This year's Advocacy Day also fell on the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, a law that specifically prohibits any discrimination based on a person's disability.

A reoccurring theme that appeared in many of the presentations were the circumstances that led speakers to the live-stream — the need for social distancing during the pandemic. Some of the advocates emphasized to South Carolina's disability community that now is best time to reach out to representatives and legislators to make sure their concerns are addressed.

With the health care industry seeing a heavy impact, some fear the community is being overlooked and having their own necessary care rationed to them.

"Your voice can be heard even though we cannot physically be together," said Robbie Kopp, the director of advocacy and community access for Able SC. "We cannot be overlooked."

Grace Trumpower is a South Carolina resident who gave a speech during the event. She was born with cerebral palsy and is also a member of Able SC's Equip, a young adult leadership group that focuses on empowering youth with disabilities.

During the virtual rally, she spoke on disability pride and self advocacy. After touching on some of her earlier experience with self-advocacy as a child she also talked about her own struggle with building pride and fully advocating for herself.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Trumpower said she used to say such things as people like her didn't get married or have jobs. Now that has changed. She encourages everyone to practice self-advocacy any way they can since it takes many forms.

"We deserve to knock down these barriers. ... We all matter," she said. "We are not asking for too much."

Some of those things include transportation and jobs.

"Don't apologize for your needs," she said.

Legislators, such as Rep. Neal Collins, R-Pickens, and S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, were also in attendance and announced their support for the community. Chris Whitmire, a spokesman for the S.C. Election Commission, said they are hoping to do more with voting accessibility for the community with the coronavirus pandemic.

The closing speaker for the event was Judy Heumann, a disability activist recognized internationally for her work in advocating for people with disabilities. As a baby, she was diagnosed with polio and requires the use of a wheelchair.

She commended organizers for still being able to get the event together despite not being able to meet on the steps of the Statehouse. She also emphasized this being the best time to reach out to representatives about addressing issues.

This is to help support the fight against any kind of bias. And with more elections coming in the fall, there should also be a fight to ensure that every vote is counted, she said.

"We are trying to speak in a united voice," she said. "The message needs to get out."