An SC community hospital moves forward in new coronavirus reality

MURRELLS INLET — Ten times an hour, Amanda Patterson has repeated the routine for weeks.

Gloves. Plastic gown. Another pair of gloves. Duck bill-shaped mask. Face shield, hair net and covers for her sneakers. All in that order.

Patterson began perfecting this routine when the coronavirus pandemic came to the community hospital where she works on March 16. Though the possible wave of patients that caused so much worry ended up being more like a ripple, COVID-19 was still a reality for Patterson and every other Tidelands Health staff member.

Sunlight bathed the room equipped just for COVID-19 patients. Cable news played on the TV, a red line showing Verizon's stock taking another hit and the billionaire owner of the Panthers predicting tough times still to come.

On this day in mid-May, the elderly patient was the only known coronavirus patient at the hospital. He was having a tough time kicking the virus. The hospital's rules meant he couldn't have visitors.

"Do you need anything right now?" Patterson asked.

"Yeah," the patient said.

"What do you need?"

"$100,000."

Patterson laughed and promised to share if she wins the lottery. She checked his feet, listened to his heart and assured him that lunch was on the way.

The nurse was in the room for this routine check-in for under five minutes, peeling back her layers of protective plastic before opening the door. Over time, it can be hard to breathe through all that gear, she said.

This section of the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital is cordoned off by sheets of plastic, zipped closed. The number of COVID-19 patients at the 124-bed hospital peaked at five in mid-April. A month later, the effects of the pandemic on the rest of the building and its many offices across the Grand Strand are evident.

As the hospital builds its new normal and staff get back to work, the continuing threat of the coronavirus seems to be keeping patients away. Even the hospital's emergency department has not been seeing its usual numbers of stroke and chest pain patients.

So Tidelands Health is doing everything it can to coax those patients back.

Slow and safe

The waiting area outside the operating rooms is empty save for one woman, Jaclyn Valentine, who knitted while she waited on her son in surgery.

Many of the armchairs in the hospital have signs perched on their plastic cushions reading "This seat is not available" to discourage people from sitting too close.

The coronavirus halted almost all of the hospital's surgeries, and its operating rooms are not yet back to normal, running at only 30 percent of their capacity in the second week of May, said Eileen DeCarle, director of surgical services at the hospital.

Two of the operating rooms are set aside for COVID-19 patients — like the woman with the virus who needed a C-section. Her husband watched the procedure via FaceTime.

Though it's seldom that a positive patient gravely needs surgery, the hospital is keeping those special rooms prepped "indefinitely," DeCarle said.

"We don't know how long this is going to go on," she said.

Here, the possibility that a patient with COVID-19 but without symptoms could come in and spread the disease lingers. The staff aren't testing every patient they operate on. Instead, they screen everyone by phone before they arrive, and the whole staff is always wearing masks. If universal precautions are in place, the thinking goes, everyone should stay safe.

Knowing which masks to wear at different times has been an exercise in chasing a moving target, said Gregory Nobles, Tidelands' patient safety officer. Recommendations from federal health officials have shifted a lot. Tidelands has had at least six iterations of its guidelines for staff, Nobles said.

About three weeks prior, surgeons started scheduling cases again for patients whose conditions will get worse if they wait. Ramping back up has been a methodical process, DeCarle said.

"We've really had to step back and be mindful of what we're doing all the time," she said. "The key is slow and safe."

Virtual lifeline

Jennifer Lewis tossed a blue bouncy ball gently at a laptop camera, encouraging her patient on the screen to do the same. The physical therapist was helping 12-year-old Nick get on his feet. She rewarded his steps with a horn that makes a tooting noise — which resulted in giggles on the other end.

Nick's mother, Christine Holman-Csukas, said he has multiple disabilities. He needs physical, occupational and speech therapy appointments every week. But since the pandemic came, Nick hasn't been able to leave the family's development in Myrtle Beach.

So these virtual check-ins have become a lifeline for Nick, and for many Tidelands patients who rely on regular visits.

Though Nick misses the in-person interaction, his mother said telehealth has brought its own benefits. His therapists can now coach Nick and his family on how to move about the house, for example.

Lewis, too, misses the face-to-face engagement she had with many of her patients. She works with children who have motor or developmental delays. It involves a lot of play.

"Some have really thrived on telehealth, others have had a harder time," she said.

But it has become an important tool, and one that would be hard to watch go away.

"I hope we still have this option when all this settles down."

Moving forward

Nobles led the meeting, reminding everyone in the conference room that Tidelands Health manages much more dangerous bacteria and viruses than COVID-19 every day.

Yet this virus is the one that brings key staff here, all wearing cloth masks, to discuss the health system's future in a pandemic. They meet two to three times a week. Back when the size of the coming surge was still unknown, they touched base twice a day.

By this day in mid-May, Tidelands Health had tested 3,028 people for the virus; 127 were positive.

A partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control would spring up the following week, giving area residents the chance to have a free test done without even showing symptoms. It is part of DHEC's goal to test 220,000 people across the state in May and June.

DHEC is furnishing the supplies, while Tidelands is offering up its staff. Those supplies are one challenge the small nonprofit health system has had to confront.

It ran into a shortage of test swabs in the past few weeks. Luckily, it never ran out of protective equipment. The community stepped up to help, sewing 10,000 masks for Tidelands staff. And 2,000 volunteers helped to fix up roughly 100,000 respirators with new elastic straps.

Still, the nonprofit hospital has had to compete with much larger institutions for things like protective gear and swabs.

"It's a daily grind," said Gary Metcalfe, vice president of supply for Tidelands Health. Circumstances are changing all the time.

There are pride points: No staff have gotten sick because of work, and no patients have become sick with the disease because of care they got at the hospital, based on their own investigations. Only half of the system's ventilators were in use at a given time.

But like all hospitals in South Carolina, Tidelands has taken a financial blow from the pandemic.

In early April, Tidelands said it would have to furlough some employees, while others would take pay reductions through at least Aug. 9. Retirement plan contributions were suspended, too.

The cutbacks echoed those of peers across the state. Cuts and furloughs at Prisma Health affected 3,900 employees. And the Medical University of South Carolina laid off 900 people in early April, including nurses and other people who usually care for patients.

The nonprofit had to flex its staffing to the number of patients it had, Gayle Resetar, Tidelands' chief operations officer, said.

"It's tough," she said. "Health systems like ours just have a very small margin."

Now, these meetings focus on testing, re-opening and how to convince patients it's safe to come back. The sooner that happens, the sooner everyone can get back to work.