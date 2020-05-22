An inside look at what it takes to open 2 new Charleston high schools during a pandemic

Time has seemed to almost slow down these past few months. Schools and colleges have closed, events were canceled and large social gatherings remain prohibited.

But for the educators, contractors and administrators who are working to build and open new schools during a pandemic, there is no time for delays.

Right now classrooms are empty. But in a few months, hundreds of students and teachers will flood the halls.

“Everything is just having to be done virtually because we have a schedule that we have to stay on,” said Vanessa Brown, principal of a soon-to-be-opened career and technology center for high school students in North Charleston.

The construction of new capital projects in Charleston County School District has largely continued without major interruptions, but building a new school from the ground up during a pandemic has significant challenges, spanning everything from remotely hiring teachers to successfully engaging with future students.

Principals and administrators only have a few more months to iron out the specifics: What will the school day look like? How will the course schedule be organized? What can students expect in the fall?

These are straightforward questions that most established schools have already figured out after years of experience or trial and error. But fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed hundreds and infected thousands more in South Carolina means that no one knows exactly what a return to in-person classes might be like.

“For me right now I think the biggest frustration is just not knowing,” Brown said. “Once the guidelines come out and we know what school is going to look like, we have to plan around that.”

Grappling with the unknown

The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has caused headaches for some school leaders who are trying desperately to connect with students and families virtually in advance of a new school’s opening.

“It's double unknown for our families,” said Anna Dassing, the principal of Lucy Beckham High School, set to open in August.

That's because students aren’t familiar with the high school yet, she said, and they don’t know what changes the pandemic will bring.

After Gov. Henry McMaster ordered schools statewide to close their doors in mid-March, the Mount Pleasant high school needed to switch its new student registration process online, Dassing said. This is when she usually would have had the opportunity to meet with and talk to parents and students in advance of the first day of school.

“I think the hardest thing has been not being able to meet with our students,” she said.

Beckham students will arrive in the fall from middle schools across Mount Pleasant. Some 10th graders will have spent their freshman year at Wando High School before being rezoned to the new high school.

One of the most important parts of any high school, but especially a brand new one, Dassing said, is forming solid relationships with the community. But those efforts have needed to shift entirely online.

“And so by sharing information about our staff and introducing our staff to our community, to our students and our families. We're trying to virtually build those relationships,” Dassing said.

The pandemic has forced both Beckham and the North Charleston center to postpone or cancel previously scheduled events and community nights designed to spark family engagement.

“I feel like the pandemic has hampered the excitement that we wanted to kind of present to the community and introduce the center to the community and to our local businesses,” Brown said.

As a result, both high schools now rely heavily on social media to connect with future students and families.

Instead of hosting an in-person teacher reveal ceremony, which is no longer possible to conduct with the established social distancing protocol, Beckham’s leaders have opted instead to announce each one of their new hires on Twitter.

Interviewing and hiring teachers virtually has also been an adjustment.

“This is the first time in 20 years I've ever hired someone blind, without ever seeing them,” said Scott McInnes, Lucy Beckham’s athletic director.

Collectively, both high schools have filled a dozen or so full-time positions remotely, and they both still have a handful more positions to fill. The hardest part? Virtual interviews make it difficult, if not impossible, to pick up on subtle body language cues and maintain eye contact.

“It's really hard to do that in a phone interview,” McInnes said.

Possible adjustments

Officials from the S.C. Department of Education have released few details on how schools might be forced to adapt next school year. Many ideas have been brought up, including everything from alternative schedules and socially distanced classrooms.

For Brown, the North Charleston principal, these uncertainties keep her up at night. After all, her school, likely to be named the Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies pending formal board approval, is designed to be hands-on.

Students will spend a half day at their home high school and the remainder at the center, where they'll be able to pick an area of concentration to study. Computer service and repair, sports medicine, building construction, mechatronics and media technology are just some of the career fields students can focus on.

Part of the vision of the program is to allow students to be able to work closely with professionals from industry and perform hands-on exercises, Brown said.

But the lingering effects of the pandemic might force the school to rethink how it will execute this approach and ensure that students are still able to receive these experiences.

“The thing for me is, because we are new, with COVID-19 kind of hanging over us, I just didn't want it to put a damper on the expectation for the kids, as well,” she said.

One major obstacle the new schools haven’t had to face is construction, said Reggie McNeil, Charleston County School District’s executive director of capital programs.

There have been some minor hiccups in the supply chain, he said, but nothing that has impacted the construction timeline. Employees have had to take more precautions on the building sites, he said, like wearing masks and practicing social distancing if possible, which has slowed productivity. But contractors have adapted by implementing longer shifts and increasing the number of employees.

In some ways, the pandemic has resulted in somewhat of a silver lining for the new schools.

At the center of the vision for Lucy Beckham is a student advisory program known as CREW, where groups of 15 or so students will meet with the same teacher each day for 40 minutes.

“If we have to go into some sort of closure again in the future, we already have the structures in place to allow teachers to have this small group of students they will kind of take care of,” Dassing said.

And in North Charleston, Brown said the obstacles students overcame this school year will translate directly to the challenges and obstacles they’ll be expected to face in the classroom this fall.