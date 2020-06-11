Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, SC private schools tap brakes on sports return plan

As coronavirus cases spike in South Carolina, the governing body for the state's private schools is tapping the brakes on its plan for a return to sports amid the pandemic.

The S.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association has pushed back the date for the start of the second phase of its plan for a return to practices and workouts, citing a "significant bump" in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Thursday, South Carolina announced a record 687 new cases, with about 40 percent of the state's total of 16,441 cases reported in the last three weeks.

High school sports activities, including contests and practices, were halted in mid-March due to the pandemic.

SCISA, which governs private school athletics in the state, said phase two of its return to sports plan is now scheduled to start June 18, pushed back from the original date of June 15. Phase one began on June 1.

"South Carolina has had a significant bump or spike in the number of cases in the past (seven) days," the SCISA announcement said. "(The delay) will provide an additional week of medical information to determine any need to reconsider or adjust workout guidelines."

Phase one of the plan included guidelines for conditioning workouts, including temperature checks, face masks, social distancing and sanitation measures. Phase two involves introducing equipment such as footballs and the acts of passing, catching, handing off and other skills.

"We continue to set a progressive, phased-in plan of guidelines to best position teams, schools, and the association for the scheduled start of fall sports," the SCISA statement said.

SCISA also said that the weeks of July 4 and July 27-29, previously "dead periods" for athletic workouts, are now available for practices.

"SCISA is promoting a gradual period of phased-in activities, strength (and) conditioning, and skill training, factoring that students have missed over two months of sports, practice and conditioning this past spring," the statement said. "Dead periods are up to each individual school, team and coach."

The S.C. High School League, which governs athletics at public high schools, left it up to individual districts to decide when to return to sports activities. Berkeley County schools began phase one on Monday, with Dorchester County District 2 set to start June 15 and Charleston County schools aiming for June 22.