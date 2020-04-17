Amid SC coronavirus crisis, DHEC gets a new public health director

COLUMBIA — Indiana's former chief medical officer on Friday joined South Carolina's team fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as the state's new public health director.

Dr. Joan Duwve steps into one of the top positions at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control amid the nation's worst public health crisis in a century, with South Carolina still weeks away from hitting the projected peak in coronavirus cases.

"I am honored to join DHEC’s team of dedicated and talented professionals as we work together to promote and protect the health of all South Carolinians," Duwve said in a statement. "I am confident that together we will continue to successfully address current and future public health challenges."

She takes over from Nick Davidson, who's been interim director of the agency's public health division since March 2019.

Davidson has also served as "incident commander" for DHEC's 12-person team leading the agency's response to the pandemic, which was put together in February.

DHEC reported South Carolina's first two cases of the novel virus on March 6. As of Thursday, the agency had confirmed that 3,931 people statewide have contracted COVID-19 and 109 of them have died. The agency estimates more than 24,000 additional South Carolinians have the disease but haven't been diagnosed.

"As we continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, her expertise in public health preparedness and disease control will be a great addition to South Carolina's health leadership," said DHEC Director Rick Toomey, who took a temporary leave from the agency last month to get his high blood pressure under control.

Duwve comes to South Carolina from Indiana University's school of public health in Indianapolis, where she was the associate dean of practice. She was previously chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health and medical director for its public health division. Before transitioning to public health, she was a family doctor in Indiana for 11 years, according to DHEC.

Duwve's salary will be $230,000. According to a January release on her hiring, she was initially expected to start in early April.

She earned her medical degree from John Hopkins University in Maryland. Her alma mater's Coronavirus Resource Center is an often-cited source for data on COVID-19 cases worldwide, as well as county-by-county in the United States. Duwve also holds a master of public health degree from the University of Michigan.