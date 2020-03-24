Amid rise in coronavirus, Tecklenburg pushes 'stay at home' restrictions for Charleston

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg wants residents to stay indoors and not leave their homes for two weeks unless it is to go to the grocery store, pharmacy or the doctors office as South Carolina sees exponential increases in positive coronavirus cases.

The Charleston City Council is expected to vote on "stay at home" restrictions during its meeting in a few hours. The restrictions would go into effect Thursday morning.

Tecklenburg planned to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. at Washington Square, outside City Hall.

The ordinance would not bar people from going outside to walk their dogs or get exercise, but bans congregating in large groups.

Under the proposed ordinance, essential businesses can continue to operate, including health care facilities, utility companies, restaurants and bars that are using carry out or delivery, banks, construction, hardware stores, homeless shelters and news outlets, among others.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 293 active, positive coronavirus cases in the state and five deaths have been reported from coronavirus; 31 cases were reported in Charleston County.

Tecklenburg's proposed order would close any nonessential business based on U.S. Department of Homeland Security requirements. As of Tuesday, all city parks also were being closed.

“With yesterday's announcement by DHEC that the COVID-19 pandemic has officially reached the acceleration phase in our state, we must now take even more dramatic action to stop the spread here in Charleston, while there's still time to save thousands of lives by flattening the curve," Tecklenburg said in a news release ahead of his news conference.

As of Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms issued a similar directive, stricter than Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp mandated.

On Friday, The New York Times published models prepared by Columbia University researchers estimating the rate of infection nationally and at the county level based the degree of preventative measures taken.

Under the worst-case scenario, with no restrictions in place to reduce transmission, the virus would peak in Charleston County in early May with 91,000 people infected. Adopting some control measures could drive that figure down to 5,600 people. Adopting harsh controls could limit infection to 700 people but extend the peak until late July, the Times reported.

According to The Times, nearly 163 million people in 17 states, 14 counties and eight cities are under shelter in place restrictions. California was the first state to enact a statewide "shelter in place" on March 19 amid spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.