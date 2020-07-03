Amid pandemic, SC schools ban foreign exchange students, leaving some families in limbo

For Kim Katalinich, her foreign exchange students have become family.

Since the Myrtle Beach mother lost her 14-year-old daughter to a drunken driver and her son moved away, she has filled her home — and the homes of many South Carolinians — with students from all over the globe.

She’s hosted more than 20 children over the years and she’s helped other families bond with dozens of international students from a variety of cultures.

But, amid the global pandemic, everything has changed. She said her school district has put a ban on foreign exchange students as they figure out the best way to grapple with life amid the novel coronavirus.

“It’s been devastating,” Katalinich said. “The more we learn about other cultures, the more accepting we become of others. People are going to miss out on that opportunity.”

School districts across South Carolina, including those in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties, have banned international students from participating in foreign exchange programs next school year.

In early March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance to “consider postponing or canceling student international travel programs.” Since then, school districts nationwide have slowly started canceling opportunities for foreign exchange students.

Many have said the decision to block these students was a necessary and difficult one, made as a result of the enormous uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered schools statewide in March.

But prohibiting foreign exchange students from entire school districts has meant some students and families, as well as the service providers who help facilitate the transition, are now in limbo.

Student American International is a foreign exchange service provider with a satellite office in Horry County. The organization usually places somewhere around 30 to 50 international students in South Carolina schools each year, said founder and CEO Melissa Polos.

This year, due to the complications caused by the pandemic, the applications she's received from interested international students are only between 25 percent and 30 percent of what they would normally be, Polos said.

Some countries abroad have also opted to pull their students out of American school placements, she said.

But even with these obstacles, Polos expected she would at least be able to place 15 students in the Palmetto State next school year. But with recent policy changes aimed at blocking international students from entire school districts, “it doesn't look like that's going to happen,” she said.

Now, her agency and others like it are scrambling to find new host families and establish school partnerships for those students who’ve been turned away. With so many public school districts across the state prohibiting these programs entirely, Polos' team is now looking to private institutions or independent charter schools for help.

Katalinich managed to arrange two students, one from Brazil and one from Germany, to stay with her. But only because an area charter school is keeping the program going. But it will be different from the traditional experience she’s provided in the past.

She’ll have to drive the students herself or arrange transportation for them because the charter school doesn’t have a bus system. She now plans to take them to another school’s pep rally because she doesn’t want them to miss out on the culture of youth sports. She plans to socialize the students with people in the neighborhood so she can introduce them to diverse groups of people.

Once students are paired with a school, which can happen as early as January, they often begin communicating with their host family virtually or via social media. A lot of times, these emotional bonds are formed long before a student even sets foot in the United States.

“Just to have it ripped right out from underneath them, that was just devastating,” Polos said.

Minimizing the risk

School and district leaders across the Lowcountry have pointed to the health and safety of students as a major factor when deciding to suspend exchange programs next school year.

“We want to minimize any potential risk of spreading the virus and as well to make sure no student (including those from other countries) gets held up far away from home for an extended amount of time,” said Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt in an email, adding that the district will revisit its decision next summer.

In Mount Pleasant, Wando High School usually accepts two foreign exchange students each year, said Principal Sherry Eppelsheimer.

“I certainly wouldn’t want a child coming to us and basically being stuck here and not going to get back home,” she said. “It is strictly for the safety of my students as well as the safety of the students who would be coming here.”

These concerns were echoed by Greg Harrison, executive director of middle and high schools in Dorchester District 2.

“Not really understanding or knowing what next school year would look like for all students, it just felt like it was in the best interest not maybe bringing in additional folks into our schools at this time,” Harrison said.

Typically, the district hosts 12 exchange students across its high schools each year, he said.

The administration made the decision last month, he said, sparked by the actions of other school districts across the state.

But international student program facilitators argue that foreign exchange students don’t have any more risk of bringing the COVID-19 virus into a school setting than a traditional student would.

In fact, most exchange programs already had rigorous health screenings in place before the pandemic started, said Amanda Corey, marketing manager for International Student Exchange, a New York-based foreign exchange program facilitator that places international students across South Carolina.

Many agencies, including ISE, have added additional safety precautions this year, such as requiring a negative COVID-19 test result to be submitted prior to arrival.

Berkeley County School District voted in late May to deny foreign exchange students.

David Barrow, who was the lone no vote on the proposal, was disappointed by the school board’s decision. He doesn’t understand why students couldn’t come to Berkeley County and just quarantine for two weeks with a host family before starting school.

“I feel like the foreign exchange process is beneficial for everyone,” Barrow said. “I don’t think it should be a blanket statement. I feel like it was an overreach.”

Many districts also point to the looming uncertainties still surrounding what schools will look like in the fall, and few, if any, have released concrete plans for instruction so far.

Field trips in Dorchester 2 will likely be canceled, Harrison said, and extracurricular activities will also probably be restricted.

Such activities are important parts of a well-rounded foreign exchange program, said Bethany Britton, a Charleston-based hosting coordinator and liaison for AFS Intercultural Programs. She's also served as a host parent for two international students.

Many international students come to the U.S. with the hope of improving their English language skills, she said. Even if schools are forced to operate in an entirely virtual setting, these students likely will still be able to develop these skills, since they’ll be living with an English-speaking host family.

Still, she said, “You’re not going to get just a lot of those American high school experiences.”

“I think there would be benefits as far as learning the language, but I just feel like they would also be missing out on so much more,” Britton said.

Lasting impacts

New policies and procedures limiting foreign exchange students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has also had a profound impact on the service providers themselves.

In the past, AFS has placed up to 2,000 students across the country each year, Britton said. Now, she expects the organization will be lucky if it's able to place between 300 and 500 kids.

“It's had a huge impact on the company. They've had to lay off the majority of their staff,” she said.

Polos, the CEO of Student American International, said her organization has also been forced to cut staff, and those who are still employed have had to take pay cuts.

“If we're unable to substantiate placements for these students, after 25 years of dedicating myself to this I will no longer have a business,” she said.

Still, many in the industry say they’re most concerned for the students and families who might not have the opportunity to participate in an exchange program this school year.

International student exchange programs were largely born out of the world wars in an effort to promote public diplomacy, Polos said. For many students, these types of programs are often the only times during their educational careers they’ll have the opportunity to regularly interact one on one with someone from another part of the world.

“Although we may eat different foods and speak different languages, the bottom line is, we're all very similar, in our feelings, our goals, our ambitions,” Polos said. “Students bring that back, and it really does foster peace and a positive interpretation of what the American culture and environment is like.”