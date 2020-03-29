Amid coronavirus outbreak, SC congregations prepare for an unprecedented Easter

For churches, there is no day more important than Easter.

Sermons, Scripture readings and other liturgy read throughout the year are culminated on Resurrection Sunday, when Christians celebrate the biblical story of Jesus' rise from death.

Churches big and small, spend months preparing for the day when their sanctuaries will see peak attendance as parishioners, decked in brightly colored suits and dresses, pack the pews.

Massive choirs practice songs of hope and inspiration, guest speakers are secured for sunrise services, Easter lilies honoring the deceased are prepped to be laid around altars, and children rehearse speeches that they'll recite in front of family and friends.

This year, the hustle and bustle is missing in South Carolina. While President Donald Trump said he wanted the country "opened up" by Easter, which falls on April 12 this year, few health experts feel the date offers enough time to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several congregations have already suspended in-person gatherings through April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Instead of getting ready for grand celebrations, houses of worship are preparing for scaled-down Easter services that'll be streamed online, featuring just a handful of musicians and a preacher.

Faith leaders are struggling to visualize Resurrection Sunday services minus the usual pageantry and, most importantly, the throngs of people.

"Honestly, I am still trying to comprehend what that looks like," said the Rev. Eric Childers, pastor of St. Matthew's Lutheran in downtown Charleston.

Pastors and parishioners are trying to look on the bright side, saying they have an opportunity this year to be creative in worship and reach wider audiences. The message of Jesus' victory over death offers hope in these bleak circumstances, they said.

'A real special time'

"And if Christ be not risen, then is our preaching vain, and your faith is also vain" — 1 Corinthians 15:14

The significance of Easter to believers is hard to overstate. Paul, one of the most influential leaders of early Christianity, notes in the New Testament how the entire faith hinges upon the single belief that Jesus Christ rose from death.

Without the Resurrection, there's no Christianity.

St. Matthew's spends all year preparing for the special Sunday, but, months out, the anticipation builds at the start of the Lent season, a six-week period of spiritual preparation.

During that period, the term "hallelujah," which translates to "praise the Lord," isn't uttered during services to offer a more somber tone that coincides with repentance.

To illustrate the idea, children write the word on pieces of paper and place them in the church's "hallelujah box." It remains closed until Easter, when the box is reopened with a live animal inside.

Last year, the box revealed pigs. One year, it was puppies.

“The idea is to represent new life," Childers said.

For some individuals, the holiday marks moments of personal transformation.

The Rev. George Crow, pastor of Northeast Presbyterian Church in Columbia, said it was a week or two before Easter when he recommitted to God while enrolled in the Air Force Academy in 1971.

His passion for ministry grew when he later served in the Panama Canal Zone. He'd get up early each Easter at sunrise, a practice done by many congregations commemorating New Testament accounts of believers gathering at Jesus' tomb "while it was still dark."

“It’s always been a real special time," Crow said.

This year's celebration will have a deeper meaning for Crow as he nears the end of his pastoral career. He'll step down in May as senior pastor, concluding a 40-year tenure at the church.

Instead of standing before a thousand worshippers in a packed sanctuary in his last Easter service as pastor, Crow will preach in front of a camera for a pre-recorded sermon that'll be featured online. His massive choir will be limited to just a few members. They'll sing as they keep space between each other, practicing social distancing.

Exiting pastoral ministry with a scaled-down version of his favorite Sunday worship service was not what he had in mind, Crow said.

“That’s not the way I wanted to end it, but I hope to be around for a number of Easters," Crow said.

Family traditions will also likely be broken.

Each year, Mount Pleasant resident Cindy Ferrell hosts at her home an Easter dinner after church services at Seacoast. Loved ones gather for food and fellowship, and children participate in an Easter egg hunt. Those festivities won't happen this Resurrection Sunday if restrictions remain on in-person gatherings.

“I’m really sad about that," Ferrell said.

Ferrell, who has family members in the medical field, views this as an opportunity to help those on the front lines fighting the virus. She thinks of her sister, a health care worker in California. The nation's most populated state has been hit hard by COVID-19.

"We all have to band together right now," Ferrell said. "We have to think about others."

Doing church differently

"Behold, I will do a new thing" — Isaiah 43:19

Within the past week, many pastors have been live-streaming sermons from their sanctuaries, giving parishioners some sense of regularity.

But preaching to empty pews continues to be an adjustment.

The Rev. Charlie Murray Jr. pastors First Baptist Church of James Island, where he offers high-energy sermons that engage in call-in-response. But last Sunday, most of the pews in the sanctuary that seats 1,300 were empty, save for a few occupied by members of a small praise team.

Preaching without hearing the usual "amens" from the large congregation was a unique struggle.

“It challenges us to come out of our comfort zones," Murray said.

Focusing efforts online could help the church expand its reach.

Sunday's online service gained 3,500 views, Murray said, whereas a typical Sunday sees about 1,000 members.

While thinking about an Easter apart from members "tears him apart," an online experience could reach people who otherwise may never visit the James Island church, Murray said.

Smaller churches in rural areas are finding ways to connect with members, as well, despite limited resources.

Irving Chapel AME Church, located in the tiny Cordesville community, lacks internet access.

The congregation, which consists of roughly 20 parishioners, will likely spend Easter meeting via a conference call to discuss the Scriptures, said Pastor Debra Smalls-Gardner.

"That would be more feasible for our people," she said.

Youth ministries remain vital in an age when small, traditional-style churches are seeking new ways to connect with children. This Resurrection Sunday, Irving Chapel will have to forgo its children's Easter egg hunt, which has historically been an opportunity for the tiny congregation to engage younger generations.

“That will be missed," Smalls-Gardner said.

Some hope to have a grand, Easter-like celebration once the virus subsides and things get back to normal.

"When we do come back, we’re going to have one hell of a party for God," Childers said.

Keeping the music

"Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord" — Ephesians 5:19

A significant component of Easter worship is the music. While sermons get the message across, lyrics telling the Resurrection story over sounds from a wide array of instruments heightens the level of joy and excitement.

Crow said the music is his favorite part of services. It doesn't matter what he preaches, it's the music that people mostly remember, he said.

“I don't know if anyone remembers what I say, but they leave inspired," he said, giving accolades to Northeast Presbyterian's orchestra.

This year, churches will replace large ensembles with praise teams of fewer than 10 persons.

Murray said, it's likely the church won't have in-person worship for Easter, but he hopes to have an online sunrise service for those wanting a taste of normalcy.

While he won't have his usual massive choir this Resurrection Sunday, an organist, keyboardist, drummer and base guitarist will give parishioners a taste of their usual Sunday morning Lowcountry sounds.

“I want to be able to give people that same church feel," he said.

Defeating death

“O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?" — 1 Corinthians 15:55

When loved ones die, Christians find comfort not only in shared memories, but also in their faith of life after death.

But one doesn't have to be a Christian to find hope in the Easter message.

The Resurrection story is one of triumph and victory. It's a message that goodness can come from bad situations.

This year, as the coronavirus leaves many dead and thousands sick in its path, people can draw hope from the Easter story. Hope that things will get better. Hope that there's light at the end of this dark tunnel.