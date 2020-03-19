Amid coronavirus closures, Charleston businesses and attractions offer deals, get creative

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
The coronavirus pandemic has closed restaurants, malls, theaters and museums across the U.S. this week. But some businesses and attractions are finding some new ways to serve the community and keep things going as long as they can, all while practicing CDC-recommended social distancing.
Restaurants across the state have pivoted to curbside pickup and delivery services.
Rodney Scott's BBQ, which is offering family meals and a la carte items for pickup and delivery during the dine-in shutdown, is giving a 50 percent discount to people who are on-duty and in uniform, including members of the military, first responders, hospital workers and government employees.
ID proof is required to get the discount.
While public schools in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties remain closed, Magnolia Plantation has extended free admission on Wednesdays and Thursdays to local families with children.
"For as long as we can, Magnolia will remain open to provide all of our guests with a safe place outdoors where we can practice social distancing by avoiding close contact with another person," the site said in a message to visitors.
The romantic-style gardens are in full bloom, and the plantation remains open for normal hours. Proof of residency is required to get free admission.
Middleton Place, which also remains open, has reduced general adult admission to $25 through the end of the month and has made adult admission half off for tri-county residents. Children of local residents will also be admitted at no charge through March 31.
To adhere with recommendations from public health professionals, Middleton has closed its house museum and temporarily suspended guided tours.
A number of attractions are launching virtual experiences so that people can experience their galleries and artifacts from their homes during temporary coronavirus-related closures.
The Charleston Museum has scheduled three live streamed discussions for its Facebook page. Next week's sessions will cover topics like Charleston's role in the American Revolution and the museum's collection of silver.
And while South Carolina's state parks are still open, they're also offering virtual programming through their Facebook page.
Patriots Point, which has closed temporarily, is planning online learning sessions with its docents, too. The maritime museum is also offering up its parking lot to public serving organizations that need a place to locate.
Local fitness studios are also taking their classes online. The Works, which has its main studio downtown and another pop-up location in Mount Pleasant, was already running its own streaming service. For a monthly fee, customers can access virtual workouts that are updated weekly and special playlists.
The platform made The Works pretty uniquely positioned to continue to bring in some revenue while studios are temporarily closed, but other studios around the area are getting in on the live streaming game, too.
In the retail space, places like Buxton Books are accommodating customers to help them practice social distancing. The King Street store is now offering curbside pickup and delivery for readers who need to stock up on their book shelves in these trying times.
And while most movie theaters have closed, the Terrace Theater on James Island is still operating but offering private screenings only. For $10 per person, a group of eight to 15 people can see one of their current films. The price includes popcorn and a drink.
Do you have other examples of Charleston businesses spreading goodwill and getting creative? Send them way.
Openings, closings:
- As of Wednesday morning, all South Carolina bars and restaurants are closed for dine-in, but many remain open for takeout and delivery.
- Three S.C. malls, the Citadel Mall in West Ashley, Haywood Mall in Greenville and Gaffney Outlet in Gaffney have temporarily closed.
- Belk and J.C. Penney are closing all of their locations for two weeks.
- Many attractions, like Patriots Point, Fort Sumter, the Charleston Museum, the S.C. Aquarium and the Gibbes temporarily closed.
Financial statement:
“We are a tourism-based company, and tourism is shut down."
— Derek Evenhouse, manager at Old South Carriage Co.
Three carriage tour companies said on Tuesday that they were suspending tours indefinitely, necessitating more than 100 layoffs.
It’s not clear yet how many people will be out of work as tour operations cease, attractions close and business dries up, but it was obvious Wednesday that much of Charleston’s tourism industry was grinding to to a halt.
Other stuff you should know:
- Unemployment claims are spiking in South Carolina, but we don't know how much. The state will not be releasing daily updates. (Post and Courier)
- Indigo Road and Neighborhood Dining Group announced massive layoffs on Tuesday, putting 1,500 people out of work. (Post and Courier)
- An analysis released yesterday estimated the coronavirus will cost the U.S. travel sector 4.6 million jobs by the end of April. (U.S. Travel Association)
- The coronavirus pandemic is prompting banks to pivot from in-person interactions to online and drive-thru services only. (Post and Courier)
- Coronavirus bailout requests, which include $60 billion for Boeing, $50 billion for airlines and $150 billion for hotels, now top $1 trillion. (CNBC)
Sound smart at work:
"Hey boss, did you know health experts say there is no risk of contracting COVID-19 from through takeout or delivery?"
According to Lori Ann Post, director of Northwestern University’s Institute for Public Health and Medicine, as long as the person who receives the food takes some some simple precautions, there is no scenario in which that person would contract coronavirus from it.
Since social distancing is the name of the game, she recommends ordering by phone or online, paying with credit card and asking delivery workers to leave food on the doorstep.
Read more about what Post and other experts had to say in this piece from food editor Hanna Raskin, and then order some grub from your favorite spot.
