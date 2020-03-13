All College of Charleston spring sports canceled due to coronavirus

There was hope late Thursday night that despite the NCAA’s decision to cancel this year’s College World Series, teams still might be able to play baseball this spring.

Those hopes were smashed Friday morning when the Colonial Athletic Association decided to cancel all conference and non-conference competitions for the remainder of the winter and spring sports seasons to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus.

Good news, however, for spring sports athletes at NCAA-member schools: The NCAA announced they will receive another year of eligibility.

All remaining College of Charleston sporting events involving each of its 19 varsity sports programs, home and away, have been canceled.

“I think we were all shocked and surprised (Thursday) when the NCAA decided to cancel all the spring sports, including all the championships,” said College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts. “I think everyone was hoping that people that make those decisions would hit the pause button, like the professional leagues have done, and reassess things in a couple of weeks. The CAA looked at the issue very carefully and made the best decision in the interest of our student-athletes, our coaches, our fans and the communities in which we all live in.”

All team practices and workouts have been suspended and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis, the school announced Friday. Roberts said the school’s coaches decided on Thursday to give the players next week off during spring break. The plan on Thursday was for the spring sports teams to return after the week off and begin practicing again.

The CAA has also indefinitely suspended all in-person, on- and off-campus recruiting.

“The NCAA has kind of made this a dead period for all recruiting as far as in-person recruiting, whether it’s on- or off-campus for all Division I programs,” Roberts said. “This isn’t just for the CAA, but for all the NCAA members.”

Roster expansion for next season is still being discussed by NCAA officials.

“This doesn’t just affect seniors or student-athletes that will have exhausted their eligibility,” Roberts said. “We want to keep the promises we’ve made to all of our student-athletes.”

This is an especially hard blow for a young Cougars baseball team that had showed great promise early in the season. The Cougars featured several new starters and were off to a hot start, going 11-2 over the first month of the season. Charleston was in the midst of a six-game winning streak that included a victory over nationally ranked Clemson.

“I’m numb. I really don’t know what to say,” said College of Charleston baseball coach Chad Holbrook. “I hurt for our players and all the athletes across the country that have worked so hard during their careers. I just hope as a country, we can get this thing figured out in a timely manner."