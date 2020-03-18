All Charleston tours stop due to coronavirus: 'This is like nothing we've experienced'

Charleston said Wednesday all city permitted tours, including walking tours and carriage tours, would be suspended until further notice, effective at noon.
The announcement came hours after three carriage tour companies decided to shut down operations late Tuesday afternoon, causing more than 100 layoffs among the businesses.
According to the city, there are 447 licensed tour guides in the city of Charleston.
Since mid-2018, guides have been legally allowed to give paid tours without achieving city certification, so there may be additional guides beyond that total.
Though it's not clear yet how many people will be out of work as tour operations cease and attractions temporarily close their doors, it was obvious Wednesday that much of Charleston's tourism industry was starting to come to a screeching halt.
After suspending camping and educational activities earlier in the week, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant announced its closure just after 11 a.m., effective immediately.
Ferries that typically carried guests from the maritime museum to Fort Sumter weren't running after the National Park Service announced several historic sites in the Lowcountry would shut down indefinitely.
The S.C. Aquarium, which sits next to a second now-quiet departure point for Fort Sumter on the other side of the Cooper River, had been closed since Monday.
The Charleston Museum on Meeting Street planned to shut its doors Thursday, and one of its historic house museums had already suspended operations. Farther down the peninsula, the Gibbes Museum closed its galleries.
Though the coronavirus threat has been compared to the perennial disruptions caused by hurricanes, some said Wednesday that analogy didn't seem as appropriate anymore.
Tommy Doyle, owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, described the situation as "unprecedented."
Doyle, who was at the company's big red barn near the City Market Wednesday morning as they prepared to transport horses to his farm, thought back through his 20 years in the business — and his family's 40 years in the carriage industry — and said he couldn't think of another time it's been quite like this.
"We literally went from having 81 employees yesterday to today, it's me and four other people," he said. "This is like nothing we've experienced."
