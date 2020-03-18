You are the owner of this article.
Airman at Joint Base Charleston tests positive for coronavirus

joint base charleston.jpg (copy)
Traffic flows into Charleston Air Force Base's front entrance on Dorchester Road Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in North Charleston. Base officials announced on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 that an airman had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness cause by a novel strain of the coronavirus. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Joint Base Charleston announced on Wednesday that an airman had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus that has sickened more than 60 people in South Carolina.

The announcement marked the first positive case at the air base, officials said, adding that adjustments were being made to "mission-critical personnel." The airman is "currently undergoing treatment." 

The case was the 61st in South Carolina, where there has also been one death associated with the illness. 

“Leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area," said Col. Terrence Adams, base commander. "We are providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities."

Adams declared a public health emergency for base personnel and ordered all noncritical personnel to work from home.

“The safety of our personnel is always our number one priority and will continue to drive our decisions as we evaluate and take decisive action to protect our team and our mission,” he said. “All mission-critical personnel will continue to come into work in order to maintain the capabilities our mission requires to protect our national security.”

Adams encouraged personnel and their families to continue practicing good hygiene, social distancing and to contact their health care provider if they develop symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

