Airline with Charleston expansion plan is in 'dire need' of financial aid

An airline that recently announced plans to fly between Charleston International and several Florida cities is "in dire need" of government financial help, saying the coronavirus pandemic has seriously damaged its business.
Silver Airways CEO Steven Rossum said in a letter dated Monday to the U.S. Treasury secretary and members of Congress that the livelihoods of his roughly 1,000 employees "are gravely at risk."
"Immediate and direct assistance is both respectfully requested and required," he wrote.
The Trump administration on Tuesday provided details about plans to support the American economy during the coronavirus crisis, including a substantial bailout for domestic airlines. The industry has asked the federal government for grants, loans and tax relief that could easily top $50 billion to help them recover.
Rossum said bookings at Silver "have dropped dramatically over the past month and we are experiencing an even greater and unprecedented decline in forward bookings each day and ever-increasing cancellations as citizens and visitors are encouraged not to travel."
The Sunshine State-based carrier had projected 1 million passengers this year, but it now expects "to fall far short of that target."
Silver announced last month it would offer staggered service starting May 21 between Charleston International and Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, where the airline is headquartered.
That expansion plan is now in jeopardy.
The company previously served the Lowocuntry in 2015 but pulled out of the market after nine months, citing weak bookings.
Silver is owned by Versa Capital Management LLC, a Philadelphia-based private equity investment firm.
In his request for federal aid, Rossum noted that the airline and its employees are still recovering from several major hurricanes and that the carrier provides air service to several key military markets in the Southeast.