Aging for Amateurs: Where you won’t see me during the pandemic

I expect everyone’s eyes are glazing over about now, with yet another column on COVID-19. But please, don’t let it happen, stand up and jog in place for half a minute or get another cup of coffee.

Even though it seems everything that can be said about the new "Big C” has been said, it’s pretty obvious that we haven’t gotten the messages we need to hear, or at least we haven’t taken the messages seriously.

So, let’s put a more personal spin on it. Pretend this is small-town South Carolina and I’m the only doctor in town, or at least one of only a few. Here’s a list of places you won’t see me during this pandemic. The list mostly comes from an online Reader’s Digest article by Jhan Myers, based on interviews with multiple physicians.

Virus reminders

I should start with a few basic science reminders.

We get COVID-19 primarily by inhalation of the virus or by placing it in our nose, mouth or eyes after we have touched a contaminated surface. Just how many virus particles it takes to get infected isn’t known, but it is a lot more than one.

The longer we are in contact with an infected person, the greater the number of infected particles we’re exposed to, and it appears that some people are “super-spreaders,” that is, giving off large numbers of viral particles.

And, even more problematic, many super-spreaders and just plain spreaders have no symptoms or only minimal symptoms while they are still able to spread the virus.

So distance is important: Stay at least 6 feet apart. And duration is important: Keep moving, don’t stay in one place for long periods.

And avoid closed, indoor spaces where air movement may be limited.

You’ve probably heard the phrase, “The solution to pollution is dilution.” Well, air movement that occurs outside provides dilution (you can’t depend on indoor air conditioning to perform dilution, there may be a lot of recirculation of air inside).

The overarching description of where you won’t see me is “inside in a crowded space.”

In that sort of situation, I can’t even depend on my three-layer cloth mask with a 2.5 micron filter insert to protect me, especially if I stay there for any significant length of time. What’s significant? Nobody knows for sure because there are so many variables.

Places to avoid

Restaurants: Unfortunately, these are out for me, even if they can arrange tables so that you are more than 6 feet away from others. You have to take off your mask to eat and it’s hard to put it back on between bites (though it might slow our eating and help with weight loss) so the mask stays off as you talk. You get the picture.

So order online, give the restaurant your credit card for the bill and tip and pick your food up with minimal touch.

Recent research suggests that washing groceries down after a shopping trip and disinfecting mail, etc., aren’t likely to be very helpful in protecting us from COVID.

Just keep washing your hands often, especially when you come in from having had contact with the outside world. Should you take prepared foods out of boxes before eating? It’s probably not necessary, but putting it on a plate and using “real” utensils makes it feel a little more fancy and more like really eating out.

Bars: Even though Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Police Chief Luther Reynolds have walked into most or all of the bars on Upper King giving away masks and signs suggesting “good behaviors” when visiting a bar, there are just too many things that can go wrong.

There are too many surfaces to sanitize between customers. There has to be music, usually too loud that makes you shout to be heard. The louder you talk, the more viral particles you’re spewing. It's better with a mask on but still not optimal.

Then there’s the alcohol that decreases inhibitions, making us more likely to do the things we know we shouldn’t.

Church: This is a tough one, we need support systems during this stressful time. But the virus doesn’t respect anyone’s boundaries. If someone in your pew, or the one behind you or in front has the virus, you have a pretty good chance of picking it up.

Singing, especially loud and enthusiastic singing, appears to really spread viral particles. If adequate social distance can be maintained and singing avoided or at least done at a low volume, maybe in-person services are doable, but virtual services over YouTube or Zoom make a pretty good substitute and are much, much safer!

The gym: My wife and I have walked to our “neighborhood” gym about two times a week for the past 20 or more years to do weight training. Not to bulk up, but to keep us in shape.

It opened again about three weeks ago after a two-month shutdown. They require a mask to enter, ask the appropriate questions, even check your temperature and they’ve spaced machines to give the standard 6 feet of space around them, but they allow exercisers to take off their masks when exercising. This is the wrong thing to do and increases the likelihood of transmission of virus from young, often asymptomatic exercisers to us old folks.

Needless to say, we’ve put our membership on hold until we have a vaccine or evidence that exercising while masked is effective in limiting spread and the gym changes its rules. For now we’ll do free weights and resistance bands at home.

Enjoy time at home

In the interest of space, here are more places you won’t see me: public restrooms, banks (money is very germy), public pools, spas, malls, concerts, bowling alleys, movie theaters and amusement parks.

What? No fun? We just watched "Hamilton" at home for the cost of $7 for a month of Disney+. And, we can watch it again, with subtitles so we don’t miss any of the words.

And there are lots more ways to enjoy time at home, including gardening, reading, writing and more.

There is one place you should not avoid: your health care provider.

Don’t neglect chronic disease treatment, acute illnesses that aren’t getting better, immunizations, mental health concerns.

You will find that your provider is doing all sorts of things to make a visit to the office safer, as well as adding telemedicine for visits that don’t require in-person contact.