After some were displaced during outbreak, SC Chief Justice halts evictions statewide

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty on Tuesday ordered a halt to all evictions statewide, a decision advocates had stressed was critical to protect vulnerable residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

The edict issued Tuesday afternoon postpones evictions until May 1. It allows for exceptions involving "essential services and/or harm to person or property."

The order came a day after Beatty postponed the state's jury trials, but stopped short of a complete moratorium on minor criminal and cases in municipal and magistrate courts, including evictions.

Amid the delay, two families were ordered out of their homes in Lexington County magistrate's court Monday, The Post and Courier reported.

The evicted included: A father of four kids and his pregnant wife; a single mother, who complained of a cough. Both families were evicted by Gleneagle Apartments in Columbia.

Charleston County announced Monday it was postponing evictions for two weeks — the first county in the state known to enact an outright halt of the proceedings, prior to Beatty's order.

For any families recently evicted in Charleston prior to Beatty's order, the county also will stop ordering deputies to assist landlords in removing people or property from homes, county spokesman Shawn Smetana said. That delay will last until March 31.

