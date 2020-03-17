After some faced displacement during outbreak, SC Chief Justice halts evictions statewide

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty on Tuesday ordered a halt to all evictions statewide, a decision advocates had stressed was critical to protect vulnerable residents during the coronavirus outbreak.
The order postpones eviction court proceedings until May 1. It allows for exceptions involving "essential services and/or harm to person or property." Other states hit hard by the virus — including New York, Massachusetts and Kentucky — have issued similar stays.
The order came a day after Beatty postponed South Carolina’s jury trials, but stopped short of a complete moratorium on minor criminal and civil cases in municipal and magistrate courts, including evictions.
Amid the delay, Lexington County Magistrate Rebecca Adams on Monday ordered two families out of their homes within 10 days, The Post and Courier reported.
The evicted included: A father of four kids and his pregnant wife; a single mother, who complained of a cough. Evictions for both families were filed by Gleneagle Apartments in Columbia.
In the wake of Beatty’s order, Adams signaled Tuesday the court would no longer force the two families from their homes. The judge had not yet issued formal ejection orders, and Adams told Sen. Katrina Shealy, a Lexington Republican, that those orders will now be postponed, Shealy said.
Adams didn’t return email or phone messages left by The Post and Courier. Gleneagle’s assistant property manager, Clark Gray, didn’t return a message left at his office.
Magistrates often order tenants out of their homes without issuing ejection orders, as a way of settling disputes without burdening people’s records with evictions. The judges also typically give tenants a few days to move.
That could create a state of limbo for any other South Carolina tenants evicted prior to Beatty’s order, but who haven’t moved out yet. Beatty didn’t address the issue in his order. Ginny Jones, his spokeswoman, didn’t respond to a question about it.
Still, advocates who have been pressing for a statewide halt on evictions praised Beatty’s decision Tuesday.
“We’re really thrilled,” said Sue Berkowitz, director of S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center.
She and others stressed the need to keep people, including low-income tenants, in their homes during the deadly pandemic. Putting people out on the streets places them and others at greater risk of infection, they contend.
“That kind of a pause on evictions, even for six weeks, is going to be huge,” Berkowitz said.
South Carolina’s urban areas are host to some of the highest eviction rates in the nation, according to a Princeton University analysis of 2016 data.
Among large cities in that study, North Charleston ranked first. Columbia came in at seventh.
Magistrates handle all the state’s evictions, in addition to minor criminal matters like petty theft or public drunkenness. Municipal court judges preside over similar offenses.
But on Monday, the approach from the state’s hundreds of lower court judges on how to handle the virus outbreak varied from county to county, judge to judge.
A Columbia judge sent a man who pleaded guilty to assault to jail for 10 days, before the city announced it was closing its municipal court less than two hours later.
Some magistrates shut down their courtrooms altogether. But in Lexington, Adams presided over a stack of evictions.
One involved Tammy Thompson, a 46-year-old single mother who complained of a cough. She also owed Gleneagle apartments more than $6,000 in rent and late fees. Adams ordered her and her six-year-old son out of their home within nine days.
“I don’t know how I can help you,” Adams told Thompson.
The case was detailed in a report published by The Post and Courier on Monday afternoon. Beatty put a stop to all evictions less than a day later.
Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, a Charleston Democrat, commended Beatty for taking action after the information came to light.
“Once that came out — taking a look at what happened in Lexington and taking a look at what’s happening nationally, he felt compelled to act,” Pendarvis said.