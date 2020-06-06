After SNOB employee tests positive for coronavirus, colleagues fault restaurant's response

SNOB employees are concerned that the iconic downtown Charleston restaurant hasn’t arranged for them to be tested for the coronavirus after a co-worker tested positive for the potentially deadly disease.

According to an internal document shared with The Post and Courier, SNOB management on Friday night learned of the front-of-house employee’s positive test. The memo sent to restaurant employees following the start of Saturday lunch service says, “We immediately contacted DHEC and specialized health care attorneys to ensure we followed DHEC’s protocols and the CDC’s guidance on cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing.”

The memo, attributed to Hall Management Group’s director of operations and human resources Jim Wahlstrom, said S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had signed off on the restaurant’s response.

A DHEC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

In response to questions from The Post and Courier, a Hall Management Group spokeswoman provided a statement from Wahlstrom which reiterated the memo sent to employees, adding that the dining room had been deep cleaned.

Wahlstrom confirmed the restaurant will remain open and is serving on Saturday night as planned.

“We ask everyone to please be vigilant about hygiene and social distancing protocols to help limit the spread of the virus,” he said in the statement.

Employees say they first learned of their colleague’s test results on Friday night when the colleague texted one of them about it, leading them to pressure their supervisors to address the situation.

“Our main concern is for the health of our coworkers and our guests and the city,” says one of SNOB’s nearly 100 employees. The Post and Courier is granting anonymity to employees because they want to avoid retributive measures.

“I’m definitely concerned about why we wouldn’t require testing for every single employee,” the employee continues. “The fact that we could be putting immunocompromised guests at risk without knowing it: Not a single person I work with wants that.”

Although the memo states the employee “has not worked in nearly a week and did not have a high level of contact with our guests,” employees say the nature of restaurant work is at odds with the social distancing required to protect fellow employees.

For example, another employee says, “They’re trying with gloves and masks, but we’re at lineup at the chef’s counter and we’re literally right next to each other.” While the pre-shift meeting covering menu additions, important guests and special occasions varies in length, the employee estimated it lasts an average of 30 minutes.

Other opportunities for employees to come into close contact include the host stand, where two people are always assigned to work during dinner; the grill, which is manned by multiple cooks, and staff meal. The employees point out they take off their masks when they eat side-by-side.

As reported earlier this week by The Post and Courier, restaurants have no legal obligation to disclose to workers or guests when an employee tests positive for the coronavirus.

“Having a food worker test positive doesn’t mean everyone in the facility was at risk for coming into contact with the virus,” spokeswoman Laura Renwick said in the wake of a pair of downtown Charleston restaurants revealing a case among its employees.

“Once we learned the individual was a food worker, we would provide the most current recommendations, such as cleaning and disinfecting, to the restaurant employer,” Renwick added.

South Carolina on Friday reported 447 new coronavirus cases, a record high daily number, and 13 deaths. Over the last week, coronavirus case counts have increased sharply, outpacing DHEC projections.