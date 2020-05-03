After national spelling bee called off Lowcountry champion set sights on next year's event

Some 400 elementary and middle school students from across the United States were set to attend the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee this month before the event was canceled due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

These fifth through eighth grade students are some of the best spellers in the nation, whittled down from an estimated 11 million students who competed in classroom, school, county and regional spelling bees to earn their spots on the Scripps stage.

Sixth grade Charleston County student Keerthana Samuel was one of them.

Keerthana, a student at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, snagged her spot at the national competition after placing first in the Lowcountry regional spelling bee in March, just days before Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that all public schools close statewide to help prevent the spread of the virus.

After learning the news that she would no longer have the chance to attend the national competition and convention in National Harbor, Md., Keerthana and her family were “a little disappointed,” but they ultimately understood why the decision was made.

“We know that our health is supposed to come first,” she said.

Fortunately, 11-year-old Keerthana still has two more shots at making it to the national competition before she’s no longer eligible to compete as a ninth grader. She continues to practice her spelling every day and has set her sights on making it to the Scripps bee next year.

What she's going to miss the most as a result of not attending the national event is seeing how well the other competitors do.

"I know there are some really great students who make it. And I would just like to see how they do and their strategies, if I could ask,” she said.

Keerthana sailed to victory in the regional bee after successfully spelling “nictitate,” another word for wink or blink.

As for her favorite word?

“It’s very simple, it’s just ‘hello,' " she said. "Because it’s a very universal word that anybody can say across the world."

A historic cancellation

Paige Kimble, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, said the competition is the “largest, longest running educational program and competition.” It’s also probably the most well-known academic competition for elementary and middle school students worldwide, she said. The final competition is televised live by ESPN, and the champion is awarded a $50,000 cash prize.

“It's an inspirational mechanism for kids to do their best to increase their vocabulary, improve their spelling and then they get the honor of winning this big trip to the nation's capital and get to appear on national television,” Kimble said. “It’s a big deal.”

The only other time the bee has been canceled since it was founded nearly a century ago was from 1943 to 1945 because of World War II.

While students like Keerthana still have another shot at qualifying next year, the cancellation is “particularly devastating” for the eighth grade students who will no longer be eligible, Kimble said.

Advancing to the national competition is a dream come true for many students, she said.

“It's something where kids can remember watching the spelling bee when they were young and being inspired and saying, ‘Hey, you know, I want to be on that stage one day, I can do this,’ ” she said.

It also provides an opportunity for students to be recognized and applauded for academic excellence, said Kathleen Bounds, a longtime pronouncer for the Lowcountry's regional bee, SpellBound, which is sponsored by The Post and Courier.

"It gives an opportunity for youngsters who perhaps don’t participate in rec league or athletic issues or something like that, it puts them on ... equal footing for recognition," she said.

Sometimes people don't realize how competitive spelling bees are, Keerthana said.

"Let's take other sports, they'll think that's so competitive, and that is because of injuries and other accidents that might occur, but during a spelling bee, one mistake or one letter made, and then you're out," she said.

Looking forward

Even though she'll have to wait another year for the chance to qualify for the national bee, Keerthana hasn't stopped training.

Lately she's been practicing both the spelling and the definition of SAT words, since the Scripps competition also requires students to complete a vocabulary quiz.

Much like thousands of other students across the state, Keerthana has been learning remotely from home over the past few weeks. Not being around her classmates is strange, she said, but she has tried to keep a normal routine. Usually she completes her schoolwork in the morning.

“That’s my No. 1 priority, she said.” Then, in the afternoon, she’ll begin studying, averaging 1½ to 3 hours of spelling practice each school day.

"Because of the quarantine, there's more time to study, so I'm not as nervous right now, especially with prior knowledge about what's going on with the bee," she said.

She first became interested in spelling bees as a fifth grader at St. Andrews School of Math and Science. She scored the first-place spot in the school’s bee and ultimately placed seventh in the Lowcountry regional bee last year.

Her favorite part about spelling bees is that anyone can participate and succeed during the competition, all it requires is some hard work and dedication.

“So you really are trying to not be the best, but beat yourself from what you've done previously," she said.

In her free time, Keerthana likes to read, especially young adult novels.

"It's also a great way to build vocabulary, but it’s a great way to start being creative and imagining or thinking about the plot," she said.

Regardless of what happens in the coming months, Keerthana said she's thankful for the constant support from her family and friends. And when it's time for her to get back on the competition stage again, she'll be ready.