After complaints, SC health officials will flag first responders to coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA — South Carolina health officials changed course Tuesday, agreeing to flag local dispatchers to known coronavirus cases after county officials decried that the state’s refusal to disclose that information could put first responders in harm’s way.
Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist, stressed that the disclosures will be secured from public view to maintain individual health privacy.
But in her brief comments during Tuesday’s media briefing, she said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is at work on a process for relaying the information to county dispatchers, who can flag paramedics or other first responders to calls that carry any increased risks of infection.
"We are setting up a system through a secure database to provide to EMS dispatchers information that they need to make decisions about response,” Bell said. She did not elaborate, and DHEC didn’t immediately answer questions Tuesday.
In an email to county officials Tuesday evening, the state health agency said it will provide dispatchers access to a secure site where dispatchers may input the address on any emergency call, according to a county official who dictated the email to The Post and Courier.
If the location is host to a known coronavirus case, the site will flag the dispatcher to those risks, the official said. DHEC is aiming to begin implementing the system next week, the official said.
The move follows a barrage of complaints last week from South Carolina county officials.
By withholding information from local governments, DHEC created unneeded risks among first responders who may come in contact with the virus on emergency calls, county officials have contended.
In North Carolina, health officials have already installed a system allowing dispatchers to flag first responders to virus-related risks.
A leading federal official also urged more detailed disclosures and stressed that federal health privacy laws allow health authorities to share case locations with dispatchers, The Post and Courier reported.
But DHEC last week doubled down on its decision to withhold the sensitive information.
Bell stressed that dispatchers have already begun screening calls for risks of infection, which she said helps protect first responders.
She has also cautioned that test results do not paint a complete picture of the outbreak in any community. In areas with fewer known cases, that could cause “a false sense of security,” including among first responders, Bell said Tuesday.
“It ends up being false information,” Bell said Tuesday.
Some county officials have countered that their first responders should be trusted to take necessary precautions on any call. And the counties said they need more information to help triage their supply of special protective gear.
Especially in rural counties, because first responders don’t have enough of that gear to begin with, they cannot afford to wear it on every call. That’s why they need to know in advance when calls carry a greater risk of in contracting the virus, officials contended.
Seanna Adcox contributed reporting.