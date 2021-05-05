After Biden's request, CVS opens SC stores to walk-in vaccine appointments

The retail pharmacy chain CVS announced May 5 it would begin offering walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in stores across the country, including 200 sites in South Carolina, effective immediately.

The announcement came the day after President Joe Biden said in a briefing with reporters he would instruct retail pharmacy chains to open their doors to anyone 16 and older who wants a vaccine, without an appointment.

The move to make getting a shot as simple as possible comes as the numbers of people getting vaccines, both in South Carolina and across the United States, continue to decline.

CVS has given out about 260,000 vaccines at its South Carolina pharmacies through May 5, as well as thousands of doses in the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Anyone who wants to make an appointment at one of its stores still can by visiting cvs.com.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 397 confirmed, 261 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 483,975 confirmed, 97,860 probable.

Percent positive: 5.5 percent.

New deaths reported: 11 confirmed, 4 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,396 confirmed, 1,140 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 41st in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, York County (53), Richland County (50) and Greenville County (44) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 24 new cases on May 5, while Berkeley County had 10 and Dorchester County had 14.

Deaths

Two of the confirmed deaths from COVID-19 reported May 5 were in patients age 35 to 64. Eight were people age 65 or older. One person who died was age 18 to 34.

Hospitalizations

Of the 376 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 5, 99 were in the ICU and 54 were using ventilators.

Long-term care facilities

There have been 20,080 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 12,411 residents and 7,669 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,927 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 16 percent. Twenty-nine workers also have died. Together, they account for 23 percent of deaths in the state, the data from May 3 shows.

Of the 682 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 514. There are active outbreaks at 43 of them, a 25 percent decrease in two weeks.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 654 facilities; 17 do not allow it; and 11 did not report.

What do experts say?

Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental, said she doesn't want the public to be too focused on the difference between COVID-19 cases reported as "probable" and "confirmed."

The CDC changed the way it defined probable and confirmed cases in September, Kelly said. With that change, anyone who tests positive with a rapid test is counted as "probable."

"By all accounts these are cases of COVID-19," Kelly said. "It's the total number of COVID-19 cases that counts."

She also noted the medical response will be the same regardless of whether someone gets a positive rapid test or a lab-based one.

About 17 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic are considered probable.