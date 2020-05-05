Advocates worry about workers with disabilities as jobless rates rise during pandemic

South Carolina advocates for people living with disabilities want to make sure that the community isn't forgotten during a time when unemployment is rising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Able SC, a nonprofit that provides services and resources for people with disabilities in the state, South Carolina has the sixth-highest unemployment rate for those living with a disability.

That community is also more than twice as likely to be unemployed than someone without a disability. This is based on data from the 2019 Annual Disability Statistics Compendium and the U.S. Department of Labor, Community Rehabilitation programs list.

"Right now there is a big gap ... and that's specific to South Carolina," said Sandy Jordan, Able SC's director of employment programs.

With the rise of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, many businesses have had to let employees go. More than 400,000 unemployment applications were filed in South Carolina in the last month and half. And Jordan and her colleagues know that those numbers include people with disabilities.

The hope is that more employers and service providers continue to come up with accessible ways for folks within the disability community to work and help erase the stigma that they are incapable of doing so.

In response, Able SC and the South Carolina Disability Employment Coalition's Hire Me SC campaign is including COVID-19 resources for people with disabilities, employers, educators and service providers. Some of those resources include workshops on adjusting to virtual activities to make sure they are completely accessible.

In addition to developing those resources, Jordan said they've also increased efforts to make sure members of the community have access to food and essential supplies. This has been especially vital for individuals who've been laid off or furloughed because of the pandemic.

"People with a disability have a family to feed," she said.

One of the things organizers are excited about recently is the increased use of virtual services. Sarah Nichols, a spokeswoman and events coordinator for Able SC, said the disability community has been asking for more remote work opportunities for years.

Though she knows it's challenging, they are hoping that during and after the pandemic, employers will see that it is at least possible for people to work remotely. And since the disability community is used to working with accessible accommodations, remote work is something they could excel at.

“We always say people with disability are some of the most adaptable people out there," Nichols said.

Because of social distancing recommendations, events like the annual Advocacy Day for Access and Independence in South Carolina earlier this month had to become virtual rallies. The event usually takes place on the Statehouse steps in Columbia.

During the program, activists spoke about the need for competitive wages and advocacy. Grace Trumpower, a South Carolina resident with cerebral palsy, spoke at the event and emphasized the need for more disability pride and advocacy for what the community needs.

“We deserve to knock down these barriers. ... We all matter," she said during her speech.

When the pandemic slows and many businesses resume hiring, organizers with Able SC are hoping more employers will consider members of the disability community to be a part of their staff.