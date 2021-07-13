Adults age 18 to 49 are being hospitalized most from COVID-19 related illnesses

More adults age 18 to 49 are now being hospitalized for COVID-19 related issues than those who are 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency said this is likely because younger adults have lower COVID-19 vaccination rates. In the United States, 58.9 percent of people who are 18 or older are fully vaccinated. Close to 80 percent of adults 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The average age for vaccine recipients in South Carolina is 52. But residents as young as 12 have been eligible to receive a COVID-19 shot in the state since May.

The CDC recommends people who are eligible to get vaccinated do so as soon as possible. To find a nearby vaccination location, go to scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call 866-365-8110.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 158 confirmed, 85 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 494,862 confirmed, 105,421 probable.

Percent positive: 5.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 0 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,672 confirmed, 1,184 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68.3 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 49.3 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Horry County (31), York County (15) and Richland County (12) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 10 new cases on July 13, while Berkeley County had seven and Dorchester County had one.

Hospitalizations

Of the 192 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 13, 53 were in the ICU and 16 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Children who are sick should be kept home from child care to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC said children 2 and older who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear a fitted mask over their mouth and nose while indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.