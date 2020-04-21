ACLU of SC sues to release prisoners as coronavirus locks down Kirkland

The ACLU of South Carolina filed a lawsuit against state authorities Tuesday, demanding they heighten safety measures for inmates amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced Kirkland Correctional into lockdown.

The lawsuit accuses Gov. Henry McMaster, S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling and the state Board of Pardons and Paroles of being "deliberately indifferent" to the need for inmates and officers to socially distance.

The petition demanded immediate changes in the 21 facilities it compared to bacteria-laden petri dishes, including a release of inmates at a high risk of complications and those within six months of release.

"Today we are asking the courts to do what our governor should have done weeks ago," ACLU counsel Shirene Hansotia said.

SCDC hadn't yet learned of the lawsuit when the department announced a lockdown at Kirkland, triggered when a second inmate there tested positive for COVID-19.

Only critical staff will be allowed in or out of the facility for at least two weeks as staff and inmates are monitored, the department announced Tuesday.

At the department's 20 other facilities, intakes have been paused while staff are asked to self-report positive coronavirus test results.

So far, 36 staff at 11 facilities — including three at Kirkland — have done so. They are asked to stay home, Shain said, protecting inmates from transmission but heightening the strain on understaffed facilities.

Meanwhile, inmates have been given two masks apiece, one of which is reusable. Facilities have hand sanitizer in common areas and living units, SCDC spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said, and have kits to test inmates.

The department has a quarantine dorm with one section for inmates who may have been exposed and another for those who need to be isolated.

Any inmates with symptoms that can't be addressed will be sent to area hospitals as needed, Stirling said.

But the petition includes complaints from inmates who say they haven't had access to cleaning supplies or testing, and one inmate with COVID-19 symptoms said he wasn't isolated.

State law restricts medical furlough or parole to inmates expected to die within two years.

Those ignored by the law include a cancer patient serving a parole violation sentence that will max out in July, whose chemotherapy treatments have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, ACLU spokesman Ali Titus said.

The ACLU says authorities have "failed to address the undeniable fact that the COVID-19 pandemic presents a particularly deadly risk to prisoners who live in close proximity under less than sanitary conditions (and) refused to take any meaningful action to reduce the prison population, to allow for any meaningful social distance, to implement a rational testing protocol, to isolate and provide appropriate care for those who may already be ill, or to continue necessary treatment for those with other serious medical issues."